We will miss Scott W. Brady, who resigned on Sunday as United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Brady, we believe, was not a political U.S. attorney, despite being appointed by the Trump administration in 2017.
He was driven by justice across his district, and made frequent trips to Johnstown to keep track of developments in this region.
In announcing his resignation, Brady said:
“Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania. Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones.”
That statement is more than bluster or rhetoric. It’s the truth.
Brady’s departure is part of the typical circle of life for federally appointed officers, and was a likely outcome when Democrat Joe Biden won the White House last November.
The Justice Department in January asked all but two U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump to resign from their posts, to make way for Biden appointees. Those staying on include attorneys involved in the tax investigation focusing on Hunter Biden, the new president’s son, and an attorney leading the ongoing probe of Trump’s ties to Russia.
As the Associated Press reported, it is “fairly customary” for the U.S. attorneys to step aside after a new president takes office, although that is not always the case.
In 2017, Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, requested the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who had been put in place during the Obama administration.
The AP reported: “The U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and are generally nominated with a recommendation from a home-state senator. The 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for overseeing offices of federal prosecutors and charged with prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.”
The Western Pennsylvania District includes the federal courts in Johnstown.
In announcing his departure, Brady pointed to what he believes were the top actions during his time as U.S. attorney, including a focus on reducing the flow of illegal drugs, especially deadly opioids, into the state and across the “Dark web.”
“From Day 1 of my administration, I vowed to fight the opioid epidemic with every tool the Department of Justice has, and to do so with new urgency,” Brady said.
His press release also noted efforts in areas such as reducing violent crime rates, supporting victims of domestic and intimate partner violence, and breaking major crime cartels.
That would include “Operation Crystal Highway” – as we reported last year, an 18-month investigation into a meth ring based in Clearfield County that saw 38 people arrested. The effort also involved law-enforcement offices at the county, state and federal levels.
Brady noted that his office also tackled cybercrime, hate crimes, fraud and public corruption.
Steve Kaufman was sworn in Monday as acting U.S. Attorney.
Kaufman had served as Brady’s first assistant.
We wish Kaufman well in his acting role and look forward to working with him and whoever holds the office longer term.
We hope Brady’s successors study his approach to working with municipal polices, county prosecutors and officials with the state police, Office of Attorney General and federal agencies – even with local media.
We talked with Brady or his staffers frequently.
In early 2020, he sat down with The Tribune-Democrat to outline a new wave of methamphetamine that he said was sweeping into the state and hindering efforts to control the ongoing opioids crisis.
He offered to “stand shoulder to shoulder with our state and local partners” in addressing drugs and other crime concerns.
“That’s why we’re here,” Brady said.
Now, he’s not here in the capacity of U.S. attorney.
And while that’s a natural progression politically, the outcome is unfortunate for our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.