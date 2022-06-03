An underground fire that knocked out power in downtown Johnstown for parts of two days last week drew attention to a growing concern – the city’s subterranean electricity infrastructure.
Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler described what happened Wednesday as a hotspot in an area of the underground power grid that required Penelec to “deenergize” the spot, as our Dave Sutor reported, which essentially meant a loss of power to a multiple-block region due to efforts to ease the burden on the entire system.
“One caught fire (Wednesday), which overloaded the other ones and shut everything down,” Statler said Thursday, noting that the situation required broader caution and attention “to get it repaired so that they didn’t overload the other lines.”
There were actually two power outages.
Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said a piece of equipment at a power unit at Vine and Market streets failed at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. That knocked out electricity to neighboring properties – including 1st Summit Arena, which caused considerable stress for all involved with the important Showcase for Commerce business expo there.
Then about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a second incident prompted a broader shutdown, Meyers said, which affected much of the central business district – including The Holiday Inn-Downtown, The Tribune-Democrat and many other spots.
“We believe that the problem was permitted from some of the heat that we had (Wednesday), but more importantly because of the system being out of its normal configuration so we could fix the first problem,” Meyers said, adding that thunderstorms in the area provided an additional concern.
For many properties, power was not restored until about 5 a.m. Thursday.
Of course, area residents and merchants have gotten an education on the topic of underground infrastructure – the regional sewage system – thanks to a years-long and expensive upgrade to reduce overflows.
And now, we share City Manager Ethan Imhoff’s concerns about a series of below-ground electrical incidents.
In March, an underground blast flipped two manhole covers on Market Street near the Public Safety Building. And in November 2020, a blast had the same result along Washington Street.
We urge Penelec to investigate the city grid to make sure we’re not at risk of repeated outages or – more concerning – electrical fires downtown.
An incident with no injuries is an inconvenience. A trend is cause for concern – and a response.
Imhoff said he reached out to Penelec about “the state of their infrastructure here in the city,” and Mayor Frank Jankovic echoed the concern when asked at Friday’s Showcase for Commerce breakfast at the Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Ed Sheehan, the Showcase committee chairman and president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp., commented at the breakfast that getting the power restored allowed Showcase to host its many networking opportunities and defense displays.
Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, which co-hosts Showcase, said Penelec crews worked “tirelessly” to get power restored for Thursday’s official opening ceremony.
Penelec and city crews were out all night into Thursday restoring power.
But what happens next?
That’s the question Penelec must answer – with pressure from city officials, if necessary.
Penelec’s Meyers said only: “We’re always upgrading the stuff that’s underground, but that doesn’t preclude it from having some incidents here and there, just like on the overhead stuff. It can be more dramatic underground.”
The summer is filled with events that would be greatly impacted by another power outage. and the effects of such incidents on area businesses and residents are significant.
With the region’s sewage system overhaul ongoing, a full inspection of Johnstown’s underground infrastructure is in order so we know if this recent trend is telling us we’ve got bigger problems below the surface.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.