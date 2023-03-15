Organizers of two big Johnstown summer events have landed some impressive musical headliners, as they announced in recent weeks.
The 25th Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, to be held from June 22 through June 25, will feature classic ’80s metal band Warrant, known for hits including “Cherry Pie” and “Heaven,” and California rock group Buckcherry.
Jayne Korenoski, from the Visit Johnstown tourism bureau, said she wanted to “make the most” of the rally’s milestone 25th year when she booked bands that play “quintessential bike rally music,” as our Joshua Byers reported on Feb. 25.
“This is for bikers, and this is what bikers like,” she said.
Later in the summer – as our Kelly Urban reported on March 2 – the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5 will bring back three-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Los Lobos, along with Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders, which interprets Grateful Dead songs in bluegrass style.
Los Lobos played at the 2010 edition of the festival, “and it was the best night we’ve ever had at the festival, attendance-wise,” said Ron Carnevali, festival chairman. “They are consummate musicians, popular with virtually everyone. They will be fantastic on Saturday night.”
Also performing at Thunder this year will be rock ’n’ roll and country act The Kentucky Headhunters, perennial favorite Jasmine Cain, country-rap artist Colt Ford and AC/DC tribute band Hells/Bells.
The Flood City festival will fill out the bill with 13 additional acts across a wide range of genres, including several artists from the Johnstown area.
Festival co-chairman Bryan Hummel said organizers landed “a lot of rising stars this year,” and added that some bands that will take stages at Peoples Natural Gas Park “are poised to become huge.”
The scheduled performances by Warrant and Los Lobos are part of a trend of prominent musical acts coming to the Johnstown area in the past year or so, just as area residents were getting excited to get out and about again after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
A leader in that effort has been 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown, which has drawn crowds to see big names such as Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Nelly, Whiskey Myers, Walker Hayes, MercyMe, Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate.
Upcoming scheduled performances at the arena will feature Corey Taylor, Foreigner and Kip Moore.
“Event promoters have said there is a buzz around Johnstown right now as a place for entertainment and entertainment tourism,” said Chad Mearns, 1st Summit Arena’s marketing and box office manager, as Urban reported in The Tribune-Democrat’s Vision 2023 special section on Feb. 25.
This year’s editions of Thunder in the Valley and the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival should help that buzz grow.
