A once hotly contested local election apparently has been decided – through a series of unfortunate events – without a November showdown.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, a Democrat, likely will be re-elected without a challenge in the fall – barring an unprecedented write-in effort.
An interesting Republican primary bid for the office – which should have provided a worthy opponent for Lees – crumbled and left the Cambria GOP without a candidate.
“People have expressed interest, but no one has stepped up,” Jackie Kulback, Cambria County Republican chairwoman, told reporter Jocelyn Brumbaugh.
Here’s what happened:
• In January, Gregory Jones, a Johnstown restaurant owner who had worked 15 years in the U.S. Army’s mortuary affairs division, announced his plans to run for coroner as a Republican.
• In March, Frank Duca, owner and president of Frank Duca Funeral Home in Westmont, entered the Cambria coroner’s race as a Republican.
• In April, Duca announced plans to withdraw from the race. However, the move came after the statewide deadline, meaning Duca’s name would remain on the ballot.
• On May 21, Duca received more votes than Jones in the Republican primary, and then Duca was faced with making a choice about whether to accept the nomination.
• On May 31, Jones announced that he would not pursue the nomination even if Duca decided to bow out.
• Earlier this month, Duca filed paperwork to withdraw from the Republican nomination for coroner.
So, last week, the Cambria GOP confirmed that it would have no candidate on the ballot for coroner.
Kulback said the party did not actively seek a replacement candidate during the summer because leaders were awaiting a decision from Duca, who had first right of refusal on the spot he won in the spring primary.
Aug. 22 was the deadline to finalize names for the fall ballot.
“Greg Jones was an awesome candidate,” Kulback said. “I just don’t know that we could have found a better candidate or a better person.”
The GOP did find a replacement candidate for clerk-of-courts candidate Karen Kleinosky, who advanced through the Republican primary but also filed paperwork Aug. 9 to withdraw.
Kleinosky will be replaced on the ballot by Paul Seitz, who fell short in his bid for a Republican nomination for Cambria County commissioner.
Cambria County Clerk of Courts Susan Kuhar had announced her plans to retire in December, which created an open race for her successor. Max Pavlovich will be on the ballot for clerk of courts on the Democratic side.
But the coroner situation is regrettable. That’s not a knock on Lees, the incumbent.
The position of coroner has been elevated with the rise of overdose deaths from opioids, and with area police departments looking to solve a litany of homicide cases.
Elections should provide voters with choices. Multiple candidates for an office means debating on issues, discussions with voters, comparisons of track records.
Cambria County will have many compelling election battles this fall – for the board of commissioners, most row offices and school and municipal positions.
But not for coroner.
