The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 340,000 Americans since spring.
But to those working on the front lines, it’s so much more than just a statistic.
Jackie Korhut, of East Conemaugh, is a nurse at Indiana Regional Medical Center,
“It’s different when it’s someone you love, or someone you work so hard to take care of – only to watch them go to the other side,” she said.
“We’re in here every single day doing whatever we can to save these people.”
She described a situation in December, when she held the hand of an elderly patient as he was dying, while his grandson had to wait outside. In another case, a COVID patient arrived just hours before passing, with his family never getting the chance to say goodbye.
“No one wants to die alone,” Korhut said.
The region has been hit hard by COVID cases in the past several weeks, particularly Cambria County.
At Johnstown’s Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, COVID patients have filled the beds for weeks inside the 9 Rose section of the hospital’s trauma unit, and several beds at nearby
9 Ashman have been occupied as well, Jamie Price, a registered nurse, told our David Hurst.
A temporary morgue has even been set up recently at the hospital in case the county runs out of room to store bodies elsewhere.
The virus has created challenges for health care workers, as more patients require extended hospital stays and breathing assistance. Price said those being admitted are “so much sicker” and have many more complex needs.
“Someone can be talking to you one minute and be intubated the next,” Price said.
While seniors and those with underlying health issues are more likely to contract COVID, people as young as their 20s have been sick enough to require hospital stays.
“Sometimes it just seems like there’s no rhyme or reason to it,” Korhut said. “There are people walking in with no medical history who are taking oxygen tanks home with them to recover. Sometimes they end up coming back.”
Both nurses have experienced their share of naysayers who say the virus is overblown.
“I’ve had people try to call me a fear-monger for trying to create awareness about social distancing,” Price said.
“As nurses, we’re working day and night – exhausted emotionally and physically – from trying to take care of people who are struggling and dying from this. And then we go home to hear from someone that this virus is all politics ... or that it’s made up.
“I wish people would stop and think about the families who are affected. Whether someone dying from this virus is 30 years old or 99, that’s someone’s mother or sister or grandmother.”
Added Korhut: “Back in the spring, when this all first started (in Pennsylvania) we shut everything down – and then when nothing happened, I think people really started questioning it. But it’s here now. And to me, if you’re lucky enough that this virus isn’t hitting your family, you should be grateful – not skeptical.”
We applaud Korhut and Price, as well as all front line workers who continue to put their own health at risk to care for others.
“We support each other everyday here,” Price said. “And when times get overwhelming, I remember some of the truly amazing things that have come out of this hospital every day.”
