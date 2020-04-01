The 2020 U.S. census was just getting started when we already got some troubling, if unsurprising, news.
Cambria County’s population is declining faster than the populations of nearly every other county in Pennsylvania.
According to census data just released, from 2010 to 2019:
• Cambria’s population dropped by 9.4%, trailing only much smaller Cameron County (12.5%) to the north in percentage decline.
• Cambria’s population was down by 13,503 people over that period, second only to much larger Westmoreland County, which lost 16,171.
Neighbors Somerset County (4,284 residents, -5.5%) and Bedford County (1,888 residents, -3.8%) also saw declines.
Why is this happening?
Same old reasons, the data show.
• Out-migration: 8,837 more people moved out of Cambria County than moved in during the past nine years.
• Life trends: Cambria has recorded 4,708 more deaths (17,012) than births (12,304) since 2010.
Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing counties in terms of population are all to the East (Philadelphia, Montgomery, Lancaster, Chester and Lehigh.)
Others on the steepest decline are in the West (Erie, Fayette and Allegheny).
• • •
The state’s fastest-growing counties are also among the leaders in impact from the coronavirus. Montgomery and Philadelphia counties have been leading the state in cases since the beginning.
A growing concern involves how the COVID-19 pandemic might negatively impact the 2020 census, which will likely follow education and voting in becoming a predominantly digital – or at least mail-in – operation.
Much of the country is in lockdown mode as state and federal institutions push measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Community census rallies are canceled due the virus threat, and no census-takers are knocking on doors in our region.
“It’s making it exponentially more difficult to get the kind of accurate count that is needed for this census,” Arturo Vargas of NALEO Educational Fund, a Latino advocacy group, told The Associated Press.
“There’s no sugarcoating it. It’s really tough. Thank goodness for technology. We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing without it.”
The Census Bureau has suspended field operations until at least April 15.
Many area Facebook users have taken to the social media platform to express how important it is for all households to complete the 2020 census, and how fast and easy the process is online.
The 2020 census remains an important process that will help determine future funding and political representation.
The mail forms have been arriving in homes in recent weeks. You can fill that form out and send it back.
Or, you can visit 2020census.gov and click on “respond” to take the census. The process is confidential and takes about 10 minutes.
We doubt the data produced will paint a rosy picture of our local population trends, given what the 2019 early report showed.
But we want a complete and accurate census – which means getting as many people as possible to complete the process, despite the impact of COVID-19.
