When reporter Randy Griffith asked doctors last fall if they had concerns about medical marijuana, many said a lack of research was keeping them from embracing options for treatment, now legal in Pennsylvania.
“Data in medical textbooks on how much to use and how to use it, doesn’t exist,” Dr. Molly Trostle told Griffith at her family practice near Ebensburg.
“We are just starting.”
Cannabis was approved for treatment of 23 conditions, including autism, various cancers, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and others.
Yet, as Griffith reported, just 2% of the state’s 51,089 physicians with active licenses had completed requirements necessary to certifying patients for medical marijuana, according to the state Department of Health.
Dr. Antoine Douaihy, senior academic director of addiction medical services at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, said:
“Unfortunately, for a majority of these conditions, we have no science that supports the benefits of medical marijuana.”
Science may soon catch up with the industry.
The state has developed a research program involving eight Pennsylvania universities. The studies will be funded through a collaboration with medical marijuana companies.
Penn State pharmacology professor Kent Vrana said he is excited that the science will be made possible “without using tax dollars.”
As long as the research is pure, without influence from companies looking to profit from the drug, we agree.
As Griffith reported, these seven pairings were approved by the state:
• Drexel University College of Medicine and Agronomed Biolologics LLC
• Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Laurel Harvest Labs LLC
• Penn State College of Medicine and PA Options for Wellness Inc.
• Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and MLH Explorations LLC
• The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Curaleaf PA LLC
• Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and CannTech PA LLC
• Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Organic Remedies Inc.
An eighth program – at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine – is still working toward approval.
The research will employ a “double-blind” method – half of the participants receiving marijuana treatment and half receiving a placebo, with only doctors knowing who receives what.
To protect the schools, the partner dispensaries will maintain control of the marijuana, which is still a controlled substance in the eyes of the federal government, Vrana said.
“The value of all cannabis-based research is that it slowly increases our understanding of what conditions, symptoms and aspects of the plant are medically beneficial, tolerated and safe,” Dr. Brooke Worster of Thomas Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College said.
“The more we know, the more this enables us to look at specific conditions, symptoms and effective dosing that may be amenable to cannabis-based therapy.”
Some certified physicians say they have seen positive results for their patients using medical cannabis.
And some doctors say they’ve seen little from the treatments, or even fear the use of marijuana could lead to larger addiction issues.
We look forward to getting some answers from this industry-funded research.
And we bet many doctors are, too.
