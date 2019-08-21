A splash of color and the sound of instruments were added to a previously lifeless spot in downtown Johnstown last week with the opening of Locust Park.
The attraction is located at the corner of a gravel lot where a parking garage once stood – and collapsed – between Locust and Washington streets.
Dedicated to Johnstown restaurant pioneers Leo and Stella Cakouros, the park features musical instruments – a swirl, yantzee, imbarima and tuned drums – along with a patio and seating area.
Development of the Locust Park was completed with financial support from the Cakouros family and other donors through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
At last week’s dedication, Arji Cakouros said her parents – Greek immigrants – loved nature and music, making an outdoor park with instruments a perfect tribute. As our Kelly Urban reported, Leo and Stella Cakouros opened the Johnstown Seafood Restaurant in 1936 and operated the business for three decades.
The park was featured in Sunday’s Vision 2025 piece by Faith Pelesky. Vision 2025’s Greenspace Capture Team helped with the project. Milkie’s Lawn & Landscaping did the construction.
“This project transforms a blighted lot into an attractive investment,” Vision 2025 coordinator Ryan Kieta said at a dedication event. “It also builds on other improvements underway in the downtown area.”
That would include plans to refurbish the L.H. Mayer Building – across Locust Street from the park – by the owners of the Hanging Gardens medical marijuana production center. Enhancements include the arrival of Gallery on Gazebo nearby on Gazebo Place, and the move of the Cambria Regional Chamber, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau into the former Lincoln Center offices on Main Street.
Much is happening in Johnstown, and the arrival of Locust Park is symbolic of a community’s rebirth.
The area adjacent to the new park is used as a parking lot for city employees at both the Public Safety Building on Washington Street and City Hall around the corner at Market and Main.
The large lot was once home to the Washington Street garage, which was built in 1971, fell into decline and disrepair and then partially collapsed in November 2008.
The garage received more than $500,000 in renovations in 1990, with more work in 1999, Tribune-Democrat archives show. But a 2004 engineering report showed widespread deterioration in the structure – which would have cost $2.6 million to correct.
The following year, City Council authorized demolition of the garage.
The demolition never occurred, and the top decks collapsed like pancakes three years later. The steel and concrete were eventually removed, along with 19 vehicles smashed inside the structure.
Initial hopes of building a new garage on the same spot fizzled due to budget limitations, and talk of selling the lot to a private entity never progressed to reality.
In 2009, city leaders, including current councilman Jack Williams, called for quick action to turn the eyesore into something useful.
“I don’t want it to sit there for a year, being just a vacant lot,” Williams said at the time.
But for a decade, the lot between Verizon and Beginnings Inc./Blaine Boring’s Chocolates has been a home to weeds, old concrete slabs and city vehicles – more than a vacant lot, but not by much.
The Market Street businesses did their best, painting murals on the backs of their buildings to brighten the place.
But now, a positive sign: Locust Park, with its ode to musical tones and links to past business and community leaders.
While not a commercial enterprise, the park is an attractive and positive use of the property that for so long has been a symbol of Johnstown’s struggles.
