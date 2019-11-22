Conemaugh Township officials are hoping to address a potential safety hazard with the addition of a “park and ride” lot near the Route 219 interchange in Davidsville.
As our David Hurst reported, parked vehicles have lined a road next to the intersection for years. Now, through a $200,000 state grant, the township plans to build a 12-space lot near the highway sometime next year. Commuters can leave their vehicles there and travel to their destinations via carpools or other means.
According to PennDOT, “ride sharing reduces the total number of vehicle miles of travel and improves air quality. It lessons road and bridge deterioration, saves fuel, reduces congestion and limits our carbon footprint.”
Township Supervisor Steven Buncich said the lot will be paved and illuminated, with 11 regular spots and one handicapped. He added that it will be similar to the one at Route 30’s Jennerstown interchange, only smaller.
“We think it will help over here,” he said.
PennDOT is expected to pave the lot as part of another project. Once the paving is done, the township will be responsible for painting lines and plowing.
We applaud the township and PennDOT for working together to find a solution to alleviate congestion at this busy intersection.
