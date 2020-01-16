We welcome Steve Nunez to the Johnstown region, where the Virginia native recently began his duties as the fifth president at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Nunez comes to Johnstown from Dixon, Illinois, where he worked at Sauk Valley Community College for the past 24 years, most recently serving as the school’s vice president of Academics and Student Services.
“When I started looking for a job as president, I was looking for somewhere closer to my hometown,” Nunez said. “But I was also looking for a family atmosphere – somewhere that I’d fit in. I feel like I found that here. I was raised in a community where coal was king, and I spent my first two years of school in a community college. I’m not a big-city guy.”
Penn Highlands has experienced notable growth in the past several years. In addition to its campus in Richland Township, the school has locations in downtown Johnstown and Ebensburg, as well as Somerset, Blair and Huntingdon counties. It also offers online programs.
Nunez said he plans to spend time getting to know the faculty, staff and students at Penn Highlands, as well as building relationships in the community.
“I’m not going to come in here and just start making unilateral changes. I’m going to be listening,” he said. “Over the next six months, I want to meet everyone – at least, everyone who wants to meet me. I want people to tell me their stories. And I’ll ask a lot of questions.
“It’s important to be out in the community ... let people know who we are,” he said. “Whether it’s Rotaries, Kiwanis clubs or economic development agencies – we’re going to be involved.”
Nunez holds an associate degree from Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, and a doctorate of education in community college leadership from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“I am truly honored to be selected as the next president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College,” Nunez said in the press release when he was hired in November. “I am excited to work with our community, as well as with the faculty and staff at the college, to celebrate the last 25 years and to plan and set the stage for the next 25 years of success.”
In other news, Penn Highlands recently joined the state’s other 13 community colleges in a transfer agreement with Southern New Hampshire University.
Under the deal, community college students will be able to transfer up to 90 credits to Southern New Hampshire and complete their bachelor’s degrees online with a 10% tuition reduction.
“The mission of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is, in part, to provide affordable opportunities at gaining the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in today’s workforce,” Nunez said. “With even more jobs requiring some higher education, this articulation agreement with Southern New Hampshire University provides a great opportunity for students to earn a bachelor’s degree after completing up to 90 credit hours at Penn Highlands.
“I am pleased that our students have been afforded this opportunity to conveniently earn a bachelor’s degree at a reasonable price.”
Southern New Hampshire already was a popular choice for Pennsylvanians prior to this agreement. According to a release, Southern New Hampshire currently has more than 1,500 community college students from Pennsylvania enrolled. Nearly 500 Pennsylvania community college students transferred to Southern New Hampshire in the 2018-19 academic year, and the school awarded 166 Pennsylvania community college graduates a bachelor’s degree last year.
“At Southern New Hampshire University, we seek to streamline the transfer process for community college graduates across the nation and we are excited to team up with all 14 community colleges in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Jennifer Batchelor, vice president of Academic Programs at Southern New Hampshire. “Through this new partnership, students will be able to continue on a transformational journey, which will not only impact their lives but also those of their families and communities.”
