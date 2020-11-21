The city of Johnstown should begin 2021 with some momentum, thanks to a new budget with no tax increases and with the hiring of a new manager looming.
City Council on Wednesday approved a $14.8 million general fund spending plan for next year – getting that task completed well ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.
The city got a boost from the $24 million sale of its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority – money that is largely to be used to pay down pension debt.
The budget was developed by interim City Manager John Trant Jr., Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky and Finance Director Robert Ritter – who said this was the first time all three worked on a budget together, alongside city department leaders.
“This is my third year of doing it,” Ritter said. “And, as you get experience, you know to project things well. I tried to put everything in there that I knew, so there weren’t a lot of questions about it or discrepancies.”
In addition to holding the line on taxes, the 2021 budget includes $3.56 million for the Johnstown Police Department, which will add two officers next year thanks to a three-year matching federal grant.
“In the past, we had budgets and then we had shortfalls at the end of the year,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
“Hopefully, this will be our third or fourth year in a row that we have a budget that’s going to show us being in the black when we’ve actually completed it.”
The city should have a new full-time city manager to help make that happen.
In early November, Johnstown’s Act 47 recovery team told The Tribune-Democrat that 54 individuals had applied for the position, with about a dozen of the candidates meeting all of the minimum education and experience requirements.
Deborah Grass, Act 47 coordinator, said the plan is to interview about five finalists and hire a city manager before January. That individual will start with a one-year contract.
“I’m pleased with the pool of candidates that we ended up with,” Grass said.
The next Johnstown manager will have a higher salary than her or his predecessors in a parade of short-timers.
The salary was raised from the $85,000 paid in 2018 to at least $120,000 to make the position more attractive. The state Department of Community and Economic Development is helping to defray the salary expense.
“There was definitely more interest in the position this time,” Grass said.
The new manager will be the city’s ninth – in full-time or interim roles – since 2014.
By all accounts, Trant has done a fine job of running the city on an interim, part-time basis and setting the table for the next in line. Trant, who lives in Pittsburgh, said he did not apply for the full-time post.
He called Johnstown “a great community.”
“There are a lot of challenges, but there are a lot of good things, too,” Trant said.
“There’s been a lot of really good momentum built with council, and the current staff and department directors that is exciting.”
Yes, the recent news out of City Hall has been positive.
Making the right hire for that manager position is the key to maintaining momentum – through 2021 and beyond.
