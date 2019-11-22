We applaud the Johnstown Police Department for its creative approach to fighting crime and keeping the city’s residents safe.
The department recently launched an interactive alert system application – Tip411 – that allows police and the public to alert one another about important safety issues, Capt. Chad Miller told our David Hurst. The Johnstown department is the first in the region to adopt the system.
The program, developed by Minnesota-based CitizenObserver, does not collect IP addresses and phone numbers, meaning tipsters can remain anonymous.
With a number of unsolved crimes and the reluctance of witnesses to come forward, this new system could provide a breakthrough for law enforcement.
According to the Tip411 website, the program allows police to “engage the public as a force multiplier by creating awareness through community alerts, expanding your reach through social media and giving the ability for citizens to provide immediate, anonymous tips and information to help fight crime.”
Here is how it works:
• Johnstown residents interested in receiving updates can download the app on both Android and iPhone devices. Links for both phones are provided at www.tip411.com/agencies/johnstownpapd/groups/22072 through icons on the left hand side of the page.
• People can also text the department by messaging 847-411 with the abbreviation “JPD” in front of the message.
• A “tip” link has also been added to the department’s webpage, www.cityofjohnstownpa.net/police.
Police stressed that this doesn’t replace the county’s 911 system.
“This isn’t always going to be a 24/7 monitored line,” Miller said. “If something occurs that requires immediate assistance, call 911. What we’re looking for (through Tip411) is tips to crimes already committed.”
The system has had success in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Cincinnati. We’re confident it can be effective here, and we encourage city residents to download the app today.
“We’re trying to lead the way here when it comes to the way policing his heading in the 21st century,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.