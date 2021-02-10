The optimism that radiated from last week’s announcement of tentative dates for the 2021 AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival was absolutely contagious.
The event – like so many in our region – was sideswiped in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We suspect many were uplifted by talk of a return this year, despite the lingering virus.
Certainly, we are eager to see the region recapture some normalcy – when it’s safe enough to do so.
The 2021 music festival would be held Oct. 1-2 – about two months later than normal, but perhaps right on time if we continue to embrace efforts to control the coronavirus.
“Obviously, I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand in the world now for people to be able to get back together and listen to live music,” music festival chairman Ron Carnevali said.
No artists have been announced, and organizers said they will decide by May 1 if the show can go on.
If the stars align and chords are struck this fall at Peoples Natural Gas Park, the event could be among the first major gatherings in Johnstown since the pandemic hit last March, as our Dave Sutor reported.
And if the festival returns after we’re able to celebrate Thunder in the Valley, the AAABA Tournament, Cambria City Ethnic Fest and other annual happenings, all the better.
“We’re hoping that we can make that happen in Johnstown this fall,” Carnevali said. “Obviously, it’s going to depend on a lot of things, one of which is the vaccine rollout and people actually getting the vaccine.
“I think that’s the quickest way to getting back to ‘normal life.’
“We’re hopeful that that’s going to be successful and that we’re going to know by the beginning of May whether and to what extent it’s likely that we’ll be able to do this event.”
Jeff Stopko, AmeriServ’s president and CEO, echoed the hopeful tone in confirming that his company would be back for a 26th year as title sponsor.
“We, too, are enthusiastic about the possibility of being able to resume the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival,” Stopko said. “It is truly an event that brings people of all ages together for a weekend of great music.”
The festival is organized and hosted by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which the event supports.
Through the years, local stages have welcomed the likes of stars such as Gregg Allman, Grace Potter, the Gin Blossoms, Boz Scaggs and Dr. John – along with a long list of up-and-coming acts and established regional performers.
Organizers are reaching out to potential sponsors and touring acts to make sure that October weekend rocks like we’ve been in hiding forever.
Which is how it has seemed during the pandemic’s necessary but unfortunate restrictions.
“We wanted to let people know our tentative plans now,” Carnevali said, “so that our sponsors, fans and friends can plan accordingly as we all wait for the COVID vaccine to become more widely available.”
Getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public, maintaining social distance in the short term – that’s how we’ll get the region’s popular events back.
In the meantime, the announcement of dates for the music festival was a welcome and uplifting moment.
