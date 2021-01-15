The trend of health-care support through technology will meet the ongoing need to help individuals with addiction struggles when TeleHealth Suite opens a Johnstown office at the former Cambria-Rowe Business College site this spring.
The loss of Cambria-Rowe in 2016 was a significant blow to our community.
But we are excited about this new enterprise that will immediately employ 20 people – registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants – in a call center-style operation, Apryle Horbal, TeleHealth’s president and a Richland High School graduate, told our David Hurst.
Horbal predicted employment would grow to 100 within a year.
“Our goal is to provide quality telehealth support to keep people healthy and reduce the need for emergency room visits and hospital stays,” Horbal said in a Saturday story.
“But we’re also coming here to provide good, quality jobs for people in this area – and we’re really excited about that.”
The project is another feather in the caps of local redevelopment leaders, and is possible thanks to $1.4 million in state funding for renovation and updating of the building and work space.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, saluted the effort in announcing grants for projects across the region.
“The ongoing battle against opioids, coupled with COVID-19, has clearly shown the need for training and resources for our health care workers and the community,” Rigby said.
“These grants support and promote those efforts.”
Langerholc said TeleHealth Suite’s grant will allow for removal of any hazardous materials, updating of wiring, and installation of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and plumbing systems.
Bringing this new business to Johnstown involved players at all levels of government working with dedicated professionals in the local economic development sector.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, led by executive director Melissa Komar, worked with Pittsburgh-based TeleHealth Suite to attract the company to our region and to seek ways to make the deal happen.
Komar announced last April that a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration was the first step in the TeleHealth Suite project. The office of U.S. Rep. John Joyce helped facilitate that first grant.
The result of this multi-layered effort will be a modern facility that brings jobs and an important service to our community.
“We want this to be a self-sustaining industry in Johnstown,” Horbal said.
“We see telehealth as the next-generation factory or steel mill in terms of providing jobs.”
