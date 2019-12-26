We believe Richland Township made a smart decision in dropping the residency requirement for employees in its Public Works Department.
Earlier this month, township supervisors approved an amendment that will allow them to hire employees from anywhere in the region; previously, members of the crew had to reside in the municipality.
“The problem we’re having – it’s no different than the problem a lot of other businesses are having – whether it’s a corporation or government,” township Chairman Robert Heffelfinger said. “It’s tough to find the right people for these jobs.”
According to its website, the township’s Public Works Department consists of a director and seven employees. In addition to snow removal, the township is responsible for street-sweeping services, highway maintenance and repair, storm drainage installation, road sign installation, signal maintenance and public facilities maintenance, such as public buildings, parks and playgrounds. It also provides leaf and grass pickup.
The employees are required to have certifications to perform their duties, such as operating heavy equipment, and finding qualified candidates has become a struggle in recent years.
The difficulty many employers have in filling jobs can be tied to a number of factors, such as the rapid retirements of those in the baby boomer generation (those born between 1946 and 1964) and the continuing population decline throughout the region. Cambria County’s population has decreased 8.3% over the past eight years, figures show.
But despite those numbers, there are still those looking for work. The October unemployment rate for Cambria County was 5.2%, and Somerset County’s was 5.8%. Both those figures are higher than the state rate of 4.2%.
And a recent survey by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies found 7% of respondents saying local jobs and employment opportunities are getting worse.
Township Solicitor Gary Costlow said preference for public works jobs would still go to someone who lives in the township given that in many cases, the crew must respond quickly to developing situations such as snowstorms and flooding.
In any case, increasing the applicant pool for jobs makes sense both for employees looking for qualified candidates, and those seeking to fill those positions.
