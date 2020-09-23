Although it may feel that thanks to COVID-19 there’s nowhere to go, some of us are still in a big hurry to get there.
In the first five months of the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania, the state police issued more than 760 tickets to drivers speeding above 100 mph – 41 more than during the same period in 2019.
As our Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty wrote, troopers ticketed 199 people for surpassing 100 mph in May alone. And after a dip in June, the lead-foot trend returned in July and August.
“Speeding continues to be a persistent safety issue, contributing to nearly 10,000 deaths a year,” Joseph Young, a spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, told Finnerty.
“It hasn’t achieved the same stigma as impaired driving, for example, despite the clear safety implications.”
What’s the rush?
In July, 181 speeders were clocked traveling at over 100 mph.
That’s 53% more than in July 2019.
Then in August, troopers ticketed 187 people sailing along at more than 100 mph, Finnerty found in digging through state data.
That’s 33% more than in the same month in 2019.
Data show that troopers wrote fewer than half as many tickets for speeding overall this spring and summer as they did last year.
That’s what you might expect, given stay-home-for-safety orders and limits on people in stores and restaurants.
But those who are out there and choosing to drive faster than posted limits are driving really fast.
In mid-summer, the federal government issued a call to ease off the gas as speeding numbers rose with fewer cars out on the highways due to COVID-19.
Some have pointed to the raising of interstate speed limits in many states, including Pennsylvania, as contributing to a tendency for drivers to push the upper limits.
James Owens, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said: “Less traffic has coincided with a rise in speeding in some areas of the country, and that’s a problem because speeding increases the risk of crashes, and can increase crash severity as well.”
So far, the data don’t show an increase in crashes to go with the rise in speeding during the pandemic.
That’s fortunate, although PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell warns: “It’s premature to attempt to assess crash data for this time frame.”
Winter weather is on the way – a great reason to slow things down.
If you feel the need for speed – say 100 mph – just know the police are watching for you.
Let’s save those triple digits for the Autobahn, or maybe the back stretch at Jennerstown Speedway.
