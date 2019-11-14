Johnstown is seeking its seventh city manager in six years, and more than a week after Election Day, we still don’t know who the new City Council members will be.
What in the name of Herb Pfuhl is going on here?
Actually, this moment of apparent chaos could lead to relative stability for a municipality facing an October 2021 deadline for exiting Act 47 and still churning through an expensive and controversial sewer project.
That’s our optimistic take on recent events in Johnstown.
We don’t think we’re being idealistic when we say:
• Regardless of which Democrat – Donald Buday or Michael Capriotti – joins Republican Charles Arnone as council members-elect, the board will be positioned to move past the bickering and divisiveness that have been constants during the past four years.
Charlene Stanton and Jack Williams are exiting council, and taking with them considerable institutional knowledge of city codes but also a combative approach – which involved tools such as lawsuits and legal allegations – that has impeded progress and caused angst for the surrounding business community.
Arnone and either Capriotti or Buday will take their seats on council, instantly transforming the culture of the group toward a more cooperative and solutions-minded entity. Or at least that’s what should happen.
And ...
• A quality hire for city manager would provide salve for the many self-inflicted wounds that have had city government stumbling.
Council last week accepted the resignation of City Manager George Hayfield, who was not a good fit almost from the time he arrived in mid-2018.
Williams and Stanton had called for Hayfield to be fired back in July, and the board chose to instead table action until Hayfield fell on his sword voluntarily.
Hayfield became the latest in a parade of city managers dating back to 2014 that includes Kristen Denne, Carlos Gunby, Melissa Komar, Arch Liston and Curt Davis.
Komar is putting her talents to good use running the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, while Davis – a former full-time city manager – served on an interim basis after Liston left at the end of 2017 after just a year on the job.
Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, called the revolving-door in the city manager’s office “an issue. It destabilizes the city.”
But, as our Dave Sutor reported, Grass did see a silver lining – as we do – in the city’s remaining department heads.
That would include Finance Director Robert Ritter, who will serve as acting city manager during the search process, and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky, recently hired away from his post as grant-writer for Cambria County.
Dubnansky brings a refreshingly positive attitude to the significant task of selling the city and its attributes to prospective employers.
“This is probably the best shape we’ve been in in terms of department directors,” Grass said.
And council is headed toward better – or at least less volatile – days, we believe.
Arnone and Buday/Capriotti will be seated with Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, Dave Vitovich and the Rev. Sylvia King.
The city needs to make a quality hire and break the cycle of short-timers in the city manager’s office – even if that means the interviews and background checks roll well into 2020.
Many entities in the region – including our editorial board – have looked forward to a day when the malcontents weren’t disrupting city business at every turn.
Soon, that day will be here.
Council must embrace its new members, recommit to moving the city forward despite its challenges and make the tough decisions necessary to successfully navigate out of Act 47.
When Williams and Stanton leave, they will take with them the excuse that a divided council was to blame for the problems plaguing the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.