We wish a blessed and joyous Christmas to those in the region who are of the Orthodox faith.
Following the Julian calendar, some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas 13 days later than those who use the Gregorian calendar. Orthodox Christmas is Thursday.
At SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Christian Church in Windber, the Very Rev. Miles P. Zdinak said the focus is on joy and not letting the current challenges of the world, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or social issues, “rob us of the joy of the season.”
A Divine Liturgy service will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday.
“We can’t lose sight of the joy we receive through Christ, so we have to persevere and be reminded of the hope that the incarnation brings to us,” Zdinak said. “We have to look at our faith that way, right now there is a lot going on that could really make us depressed, but we have to look beyond it to the glory that’s coming. We have to broaden the scope to see the whole picture of God’s glory and God’s victory over sin and death for us.”
The services will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/Saints-Peter-Paul-Orthodox-Church-288214947863156.
At Johnstown’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral, a Divine Liturgy service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak will deliver Bishop Gregory of Nyssa’s message, which reads in part: “Christmas is a time of great joy, hope and love. ... Cherish this event, the event which has brought with it our salvation. We should never forget the priceless gift of salvation which has been given to us freely by our God.”
The service will be live-streamed at www.acrod.org/organizations/cathedral.
Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.