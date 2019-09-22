We have reported the benefits for many medical marijuana users who have suffered with conditions ranging from cancer to glaucoma.
Some found relief where other treatments fell short. A few have been able to transition away from potentially addictive painkillers.
You can read numerous examples of the positive outcomes associated with this health care issue in an in-depth report – “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana” – compiled by The Tribune-Democrat and its fellow CNHI media properties in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio. The series begins today and runs all week.
Here’s one potential positive that isn’t even about the impact on patients: Marijuana growers had paid the state $4.5 million in taxes on their sales to dispensaries as of July, with most – $3.4 million – paid in 2019.
Patients don’t pay sales tax when buying medical marijuana.
But “The Evolving State of Medical Marijuana” also reminds us that this is still a relatively new phenomenon in Pennsylvania – with numerous questions yet to be answered.
Topping the list of uncertainties is the fact that marijuana remains a controlled substance in the eyes of the federal government, even as 33 states have moved forward with legalizing cannabis for medicinal purposes and others are opening the door to recreational use.
The federal restriction impacts insurance providers, who can’t cover patients for their supplies and treatment; employers, who must consider staffers who might be approved for the treatment; courts, who must have plans for those who test positive for marijuana due to medical use; and even scientists, who are limited in their abilities to study the effects of medical marijuana.
Because medical marijuana is not legal in all states, Medicaid and private insurers do not cover the costs, meaning patients must pay doctors fees and other expenses completely out of their own pockets.
Pennsylvania’s Act 16 of 2016 made medical marijuana legal and launched a multi-million dollar industry that has seen a production facility and two dispensaries approved for Johnstown.
Nate Wardle, a state Department of Health spokesman, told Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty that by August of 2019, dispensary sales had hit $200 million. In late July, the Beyond/Hello dispensary opened for business in downtown Johnstown, becoming the first in operation in our region.
Medical marijuana is approved for the treatment of 23 conditions. The list includes post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis, among others.
But there remains considerable disagreement on numerous fronts:
• Vaping – the inhalation of a drug through heated vapor – has become controversial thanks to seven documented deaths nationally due to complications from that practice, marketed as a “safer” alternative to smoking. There have been 530 cases of confirmed or probable vaping-caused lung illnesses in 38 states. However, none of those cases involves legal substances purchased from licensed dispensaries.
• Doctors are divided on whether medical marijuana is an effective treatment option or not. In our stories, you’ll read testimony from physicians who see the drug as a game-changer for patients who have struggled with a variety of conditions and who faced possible addiction to opioid painkillers. But other doctors will say that the positive effects are limited and that medical marijuana may prove to actually lead some patients to more dangerous pain medications.
• At last count, just 1,201 Pennsylvania doctors had completed the process of becoming certified to approve patients for medical marijuana treatment.
That’s about 2% of the state’s physicians. One of the concerns we heard is that there are no data on what works and what doesn’t. Beyond that, doctors don’t actually “prescribe” the drug based on their patients’ conditions. Instead, pharmacists at the state-approved dispensaries consult with individual patients to determine what type and level of treatment would be appropriate.
“Data in medical textbooks on how much to use and how to use it, doesn’t exist,” Dr. Molly Trostle, who has a family practice near Ebensburg, told reporter Randy Griffith.
“We are just starting.”
• Within the medical marijuana industry, opinions vary on whether legalizing the drug for recreational use would have a negative impact on the medical side – stealing revenue or luring patients away from the care of health professionals.
Some growers and distributors say they would simply add recreational forms of the drug to their business models. Others say making recreational pot legal would devastate their medical cannabis operations.
• And, there is considerable disagreement over whether the political climate is right for legalizing marijuana for recreational use. As you’ll read in an upcoming report from our David Hurst, experts on marijuana policy say the state’s General Assembly – controlled by Republicans in both the House and Senate – would be unlikely to approve such legislation. Several local lawmakers, including state Sens. Wayne Langerholc and Pat Stefano, both Republicans, have voiced opposition to legalizing pot for recreational use – as has been done in Colorado, Oregon and elsewhere.
This all leads us to say that we don’t believe this is the time to be pushing for legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Pennsylvania.
Let’s see how the medical side plays out – learn what we can and answer some of those burning questions – before taking that next big step.
