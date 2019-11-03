Tuesday is Election Day.
Over the past few weeks, The Tribune-Democrat has previewed some of the top races in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Our reporters interviewed the various candidates and wrote profiles on each, highlighting their accomplishments and goals should they win office.
These included Johns-
town City Council, where Michael Capriotti, Chuck Arnone, Donald Buday and Jack Williams are vying for two seats; Somerset County district attorney, with Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser facing Jeffrey Thomas Jr.; Cambria County DA, Kelly Callihan vs. Greg Neugebauer; Somerset County commissioner, Gerald Walker, Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Colleen Dawson and Daniel Hillegas for three seats; and Cambria County commissioner, Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith, Scott Hunt and Jerry Carnicella for three spots.
Last week, we offered our endorsements for these high-profile races based on who we think are best suited for the jobs. But don’t just take our word for it; please do your own homework before deciding who you want to represent you.
Receiving less attention, but perhaps just as important, are races for school boards, borough councils, township supervisors and tax collectors in both counties. While national races garner most of the buzz, it’s these local elections that have the greatest impact on your everyday lives.
But if history is any indication, few of you take advantage of your right to vote.
As our Jocelyn Brumbaugh reported, Cambria County’s voter turnout was about 36% in the 2015 general election, while Somerset County’s 37.5%.
Voting is important.
Become an informed voter and let your voice be heard Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
