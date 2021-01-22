We’ve been talking about Creator Square for years, and we’re excited that the concept appears to be moving toward reality.
Project leader Paul Rosenblatt, a Pittsburgh architect, plans to turn Parkview Building at 134 Gazebo Park in downtown Johnstown into a “maker” space – where inventors and entrepreneurs could produce wares and market them locally and across digital channels.
Rosenblatt’s company, Springboard Design – a planning and design studio – grew out of a similar project in Pittsburgh, Bridgeway Capital’s Creative Business Accelerator, which provides space, some equipment and help connecting “makers” with capital to get their businesses going.
The incubator concept could pay long-term dividends for Johnstown if those Creator Square upstarts settle in the community as they outgrow that space.
“It gives power to people who have the entrepreneurial skills, or who have in their blood a tradition of making things, a sense of ownership,” he said.
“You are in control of your own life, which is one of the things I think people lost a lot when those factory jobs disappeared, not just from Johnstown but from towns all over the country.”
We first introduced readers to the Creator Square idea in early 2015, when the Cambria County commissioners announced that a $316,000 federal grant from the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment – with about $35,000 added from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – would launch the project in Johnstown.
As we reported then, Creator Square would “develop small entrepreneurial workshops in downtown storefronts, with living space for the artisans using the space to create products.”
Rosenblatt, already in the area to help with a project at the Johnstown Flood Museum, was working with local native Donald Bonk of Good Future Innovation with the goal to “to reinvent and revitalize downtown Johnstown,” Bonk said then.
Rosenblatt added in 2015: “I concocted this idea we call Creator Square, where we rethink the heritage of manufacturing in Johnstown along the lines of small-box manufacturing.”
Remodeling work at the Parkview Building was delayed until 2019, and Rosenblatt said plans to open the center in 2020 were sideswiped by the coronavirus pandemic, even as potential tenants were being recruited.
But the project is back on track in 2021, he said.
A 2018 study commissioned by Bridgeway’s Creative Business Accelerator found that cultivating “makers” had created or supported 500 jobs and had an economic impact of $21.9 million that year in the Pittsburgh region, our Russell O’Reilly reported.
Could we see similar success on a smaller scale in Johnstown?
“Johnstown has all the elements needed to foster a maker ecosystem that supports the area’s economic future,” Adam Kenney, Bridgeway Capital’s Creative Business Accelerator, said in our Saturday story.
Seeing this concept move this far has required patience in addition to vision and resources.
We look forward to seeing the entrepreneurial spirit continue to grow in the city.
