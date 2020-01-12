Exercise isn’t just for the young. That’s the message from insurers, medical professionals and fitness experts – as reporter Randy Griffith detailed in his latest installment of the wellness series Health Matters.
Lori Delic, an exercise physiologist at HealthStyles at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, said being active as we mature is a path to a better quality of life.
“As we age, we are naturally going to be losing muscle mass,” Delic said.
“Vital capacities are going to decrease with age. Exercise is one way to combat that and slow the progression of these things.
“You have to keep moving to stay moving. When you stop moving, that’s when things decline.”
The Cambria-Somerset region, like most of western Pennsylvania, is getting grayer.
According to U.S. Census data, the median age in Cambria County is 45, compared to 38 for the country as a whole. A quarter of our residents are age 65 or older.
And the wellness marketplace has responded.
As Griffith reported, seniors have access to more than 80 gyms and facilities in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Participants in the Silver Sneakers program, a national network of facilities that cater to active seniors, is supported by Medicare Advantage plans locally through Highmark and UPMC For Life.
On its website, silversneakers.com, the organization notes that there are more than 45 million Americans age 65, with 10,000 more joining that demographic every day.
“Exercise can really help people live longer, healthier lives,” said Helene Weinraub, UPMC Health Plan vice president for Medicare. “It is not just for body builders. Now gyms have classes for everybody.”
The synergy works for the insurance providers, Ellen Galardy, vice president for senior markets at Highmark, said.
“Healthy members allow us to provide health care for more people,” Galardy said.
“We can stretch our dollars farther. And healthy members are happier members.”
Frank and Linda Burkhard are happy.
The Arbutus Park Retirement Community residents take part in exercise classes at Arbutus and at East Hills Recreation, and volunteer with programs to help others.
“Just because you are retired from your job you’ve done for 20 or 30 years doesn’t mean you sit at home and be a couch potato,” Linda Burkhard, 68, told Griffith at Arbutus Park Manor nursing facility, where she was volunteering.
Viola Najjar is 88 years old, but still regularly teaches water fitness classes for seniors in her role as aquatics director for the Johnstown YWCA.
The water is warm and the pool activities are low-impact, she said.
“It’s a wonderful thing for older people,” Najjar said. “It’s a good feeling. We have them do exercises from their head down to their feet.”
East Hills Recreation instructor Arlene Penrod pointed to another benefit for seniors who participate in exercise programs: socializing.
Silver Sneakers says that reducing loneliness and isolation are key factors in better living as we grow older.
“It’s for exercise, but it’s fun and it’s friendship,” Penrod said.
So, to our older readers, we say: What’s stopping you? Get out there and exercise – and socialize.
You’ll be healthier and happier.
