The woman at the center of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 response may get an opportunity to continue to have a role in containing the virus at a much higher scale.
Joe Biden on Tuesday chose Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to serve as his administration’s assistant secretary of health. If approved, Levine would become the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their ZIP code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability – and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement.
“She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”
With more than 400,000 U.S. deaths at the time he was sworn into office Wednesday, Biden is seeking passage of a $1.9 trillion plan to bring the pandemic under control. According to The Associated Press, Biden wants to enlist federal emergency personnel to run mass vaccination centers and provide 100 million immunization shots in his administration’s first 100 days. He has also said he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days to slow the spread of the virus.
Levine is a graduate of Harvard University and Tulane University’s medical school, and is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
She has written about the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBTQ medicine, the AP reported.
Her role in the opioid epidemic made Levine a familiar face to Johnstown’s health-care community.
As Pennsylvania’s physician general, Levine in 2015 signed a standing order intended to ensure that state residents at risk of having opioid-related overdoses, or who are family members, friends or others in a position to assist a person in such a situation, are able to obtain naloxone, a prescription medication that reverses the effects of a prescription opioid medication or heroin overdose.
Ronna Yablonski, Cambria County Drug Coalition executive director, said that was a “pivotal turning point” in the crisis.
“I think it changed the perception of addiction,” Yablonski said. “It saved thousands of lives.”
Levine touted the program in December 2016 by showing how easy a prescribed dose of the medication can be obtained by walking into Johnstown’s Martella’s Pharmacy and purchasing the drug.
Levine participated in a May 2017 opioid roundtable in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and a November 2019 forum at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
She also came to Johnstown in January 2017 to see an art-therapy project that pain medicine specialist Dr. Yi Yan Hong sponsored at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.
“When I talked to her, I saw she’s very approachable,” Hong told our Randy Griffith. “She seems to be very focused, and she has a burning desire to help people.
“She is a woman of courage.”
We are confident that, if confirmed, Levine will bring experience that can help the U.S. contain the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the health of all Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.