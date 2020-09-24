We applaud Johnstown officials for seeking input from the community as they work to develop an updated city-wide comprehensive plan.
As our Dave Sutor reported, the plan will include a wide range of issues, such as economic development, public health, housing, recreation, transportation, infrastructure, criminal justice and blight removal.
As part of that process, leaders have planned a series of public meetings in the city’s neighborhoods during the next few months to gauge residents’ interests and concerns. The first such meeting was held last week in Prospect, with about three dozen residents attending at Stevens Memorial Church.
“The majority of people that live in the neighborhood are homeowners, and the majority of the people that live in the neighborhood have ties for generations to this neighborhood, so there’s a lot of pride in the neighborhood,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Prospect.
Among topics of interest during the Prospect gathering was the plan to demolish box houses along William Penn Avenue, many of which have been vacant for years. Some have been boarded up, while others have large holes in their roofs or siding.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority is hoping to obtain the structures at an upcoming judicial sale and work with the city to tear them down.
In March, it was announced that a fruit orchard would be planted on the two acres of vacated land after the homes were demolished, a plan that is still a work in progress.
At that time, the Rev. Sylvia King, a City Council member and native of Prospect, said: “We’ve been trying to get these properties removed for years and have just run into roadblock after roadblock, so this is truly a blessed day. The reuse of the land, as well, is very encouraging because what we didn’t want is for it to just stand here vacant and become a dumping ground.
“The fact that there’s an actual plan in place to reuse the land really makes it a much better project.”
Although nobody at last week’s meeting objected to the orchard idea, residents raised concerns about increased animal activity and water issues.
“If the orchard is not an answer for this community, then we want to find out what can be,” said Melissa Komar, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority executive director.
“The main goal is to eliminate blight. We never want to present a project that is not embraced by the community because they don’t work if we don’t have the buyback back in their community.”
Another item was brought up was Greater Prospect Store Co-Op. Designed to be a multi-purpose site with a grocery store, community center, laundromat and post office, it closed soon after opening.
“People need to be able to have a place there if they need milk, if they need a dozen eggs, if they need bacon, if they need an aspirin,” said Jackie Gunby, who grew up in the neighborhood. “You haven’t had anything like that in Prospect – for what – 30 or 40 years?”
John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said the comprehensive plan is important for Johnstown moving forward.
“You don’t have to be an expert on comprehensive planning,” he said. “It’s as simple as this. I want it to be the layout of what we want to see accomplished in each of these neighborhoods in the city over the next five to 10 years. It’s what you want to see.”
We encourage residents to take advantage of this process so their input can be included as the city of Johnstown maps out its future.
