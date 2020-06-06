In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a renewed emphasis on distance voting, and protests in many communities following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Tuesday’s elections went off with few hitches.
The election was delayed nearly a month due to COVID-19 precautions.
Locally, only one race was contested – the Republican battle in the 72nd state House district.
But election officials and poll workers did a fine job under some duress – both locally and across the state.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said 1.8 million voters statewide were approved to vote by mail-in or absentee ballots – 17 times as many as voted remotely in spring 2016.
She also applauded the rollout of new voting machines with verifiable paper ballots in all 67 counties.
“We marked two major milestones in Pennsylvania’s electoral history,” Boockvar said.
“For the first time, Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, and they did so in impressive numbers.”
In our region’s lone contested race – outside of delegates to the national conventions – Howard Terndrup, an Ebensburg business owner, defeated Patton resident Jerry Carnicella for the Republican nomination in the 72nd district. Terndrup will face incumbent Democrat Frank Burns of East Taylor Township in November.
“I’m really pleased with the results and grateful for the opportunity and for my family,” Terndrup told reporter Randy Griffith on Tuesday night. “I had a whole team of people I need to thank.”
We learned some useful lessons in the 2020 primary elections that can be carried forward to November:
• We can effectively vote by mail-in or absentee ballot without bringing down democracy as we know it.
In Cambria County, 11,669 absentee or mail-in ballots were filed. In Somerset County, 5,798 ballots were mailed in or dropped off.
• We can also accommodate those who prefer to vote in person despite health concerns on Election Day.
Somerset County saw more than 17,000 people go to the polls, with an overall turnout of 42% – not bad for a primary with no contested races in the county.
Tina Pritts, Somerset County elections director, said “everything seemed to go really well.”
Cambria County saw 17,951 people vote in person.
Polling places were ready for voting during a pandemic, with booths spaced safely and poll workers wearing masks – allowing voters to maintain social distancing while completing their civic duty.
No doubt the whole process will be more complicated in November, when Republican incumbent Donald Trump and apparent Democratic challenger Joe Biden square off for the U.S. presidency.
Turnout – for both mail-in ballots and in person – will be much higher, stressing both the systems for receiving and counting ballots and safety measures to protect voters and poll workers.
November will also bring contested races locally for:
• 13th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, vs. Democrat Todd Rowley.
• 15th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, vs. Democrat Robert Williams.
• 35th state Senate District: Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, vs. Democrat Shaun Dougherty.
• 72nd state House District: Burns vs. Terndrup.
Six area Republican state reps had no opponents in the primary and will be unopposed in the fall: Jim Rigby in the 71st district, Tommy Sankey in the 73rd district, Carl Walker Metzgar in the 69th district, Matthew Dowling in the 51st district, Mike Reese in the 59th district and Jesse Topper in the 78th district.
That means we’ve learned something else:
Democrats need to work harder to put forth viable candidates for those six seats.
No one should be unopposed for such an important position.
