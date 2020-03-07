Laurel: Five members of the 28th Military Police Company who gave their lives in service to their country will be honored with a monument in Johnstown’s Central Park. On Memorial Day, a keystone-shaped granite stone will be dedicated in the city, which was home to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard company that was organized on March 24, 1964. “Because this was a unit from Johnstown, we wanted basically to have this memorial put right here in Central Park where everyone can see the dedication that the National Guard has and continues to do,” said Gary Menett, 28th Military Police Company Retired Association president. The monument will honor Sgt. Daniel Lightner Jr. (Hollidaysburg) and Sgt. Keith A. Bennett (Holtwood), who died in Iraq; Sgt. Robert Fike (Conneautville) and Sgt. Bryan Hoover (Elizabeth), who died in Afghanistan; and Spc. Kirsten Fike (Bear Lake), who died in Arizona near the U.S./Mexico border.
Barb: Eight Los Angeles County deputies are facing an investigation and possible disciplinary action for taking or sharing graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, said Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who ordered the images to be deleted. “We’ve communicated in no uncertain terms that the behavior is inexcusable,” Villanueva said. “I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones. To have that on top of what they’ve already gone through in unconscionable.” The Jan. 26 crash, which killed the former NBA star, his daughter and seven others, remains under investigation.
Laurel: MR magazine, a menswear industry trade publication, recently honored Miller’s Clothing Store for being in business for more than 100 years. The store has been located on Main Street in downtown Johnstown for 130 years. “We decided this year to honor stores in business for more than a century because, with increasing online competition, it’s tougher than ever for local specialty stores to survive,” Karen Alberg Grossman, editor-in-chief of MR magazine, said. “They are one of few stores still in their original building – since 1890. They offer exceptional customer service above and beyond the norm with house calls, after-hour appointments.”
Barb: A driver struck an innocent group of pedestrians he believed were responsible for damaging his vehicle, police in California said. Two teenagers were seriously injured and two others had moderate injuries after the attack. The driver, 18-year-old Omeed Adibi, believed the teens had tampered with his car, Burlingame police Lt. Laura Terada said, but it was actually his friends who damaged it in a prank. Adibi was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.
Laurel: A dozen school districts in the area shared more than $2 million in state grants for new security and safety measures. Penn Cambria was the recipient of the biggest portion: $202,124. “Protecting our schools and providing a safe environment for learning is one of the most important steps we can take for young people throughout the state,” Sen. Wayne Langerholc said.
Laurel: Congratulations to Johnstown City Mayor Frank Janakovic, who recently was honored as the 2020 Distinguished Citizen for his dedication to the city, service to youth in the area and community leadership. Janakovic was chosen for this award by the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council, and received it at the 50th annual Harry E. Mangle Memorial dinner.
Laurel: St. Francis University’s bachelor of science in early education program recently received an “A” from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Five components were examined to determine the score from the 2020 Teacher Prep Review.
