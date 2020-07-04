Laurel: Dozens gathered in downtown Johnstown last Saturday to paint “End Racism Now” on Main Street. The message was inspired by the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in the custody of Minneapolis police. Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, and Ricky Britt, a Johnstown City Council member, launched the event to promote unity. “We included everybody in the community,” Wilson said. “We felt that this would be three words that everybody could get on board with.” Added Britt: “It’s a blessing to be here, making history in Johnstown. I just hope we keep on making progress with everything we are trying to do in this town and bring back love and affection for one another.”
Laurel: Congratulations to Derek Hayes, who had his first hole-in-one en route to winning the City Golf Championship last weekend at Berkley Hills Golf Course. Hayes finished the three-round tournament at 9-under par to defeat Max Kirsch by three strokes and Tom Facciani by four. The victory is Hayes’ third city title in four years.
Barb: A figure hanging by its neck from a tree limb in the yard of a Grantsville, Maryland, home has caused an outcry with racial tensions being felt across the country. Photos of the display on social media caught the attention of U.S. Rep. David Trone, who represents Garrett County. Trone called the display a “racist, abhorrent hanging effigy,” and said he contacted local leaders to offer his support for taking it down.
Laurel: The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Bedford County Fair, will launch its Silver Lining Drive-in Movie Series beginning Saturday at the fairgrounds. The series will continue on Saturdays through Labor Day, with the possibility of more dates later. Classic and family-friendly movies will be shown. “With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the county’s event schedule, we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe, responsible and fun series of events – a silver lining amid all of the challenges of recent months,” said Kellie Goodman Shaffer, chamber president and CEO.
Laurel: Four golfers advanced to this month’s Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions through a qualifying round Monday at the Westmont club. Evan Long led the field of 69 competitors with a 3-under par 67. Peter Bradbeer, Stephen Cerbara and Gregor Meyer all tied for second place at 2-under. The 67th Sunnehanna Amateur will be held July 21-24,
Barb: Major League Baseball announced that Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Edgar Santana has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, causing him to miss the abbreviated 2020 season. Santana, 28, missed all of last season after surgery on his right elbow. He is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates.
Laurel: Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership has turned over a community garden to the city’s fire department. The partnership has used the property at the intersection of Vine and Franklin streets to grow vegetables and flowers near the Stonycreek River and First United Methodist Church. The Johnstown Fire Department will take over those duties, with some help from the DDJP. The fire department plans to not only continue growing crops for the community, but to also put a memorial on the land in honor of the city’s firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Barb: Kevin Wise, 26, faces charges after allegedly swimming through a fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City, Louisiana. According to reports, Wise said he plunged into the indoor aquarium to follow through on a promise he made to followers on the social media platform TikTok. A video taken by shopper Treasure McGraw showed Wise swimming through the tank before climbing out and running from the store in wet clothes, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Prayers were offered on the steps of the Cambria County Courthouse on June 25 during a National Day of Prayer gathering. Cambria County elected officials and religious leaders participated in the event, which was rescheduled from May due to coronavirus concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.