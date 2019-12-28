Laurel: A St. Francis University alumnus and his spouse, who wish to remain anonymous, have donated $2.5 million to the university to fund the expansion and renovation of Sullivan Hall, which will include updating classrooms and laboratories and adding a new facade. The building will be the future home of the School of Health Sciences and Education. The university’s president, the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, said the gift “will help improve learning spaces and help us to continue to educate and prepare the next generation of health care professionals for years to come.”
Laurel: A fundraiser to support the family of a South Fork man who died from injuries in a car crash reached its $5,000 goal in just three days. Police say weather and icy road conditions were to blame for the crash on Route 219 that killed Christopher Hunter, 28. The crowdfunding website GoFundMe said $5,235 was raised to support Hunter’s memorial costs. “He left such a big impact on people in Cambria County,” said Laekyn Sanders, of Summerhill, who co-organized the fundraising effort.
Barb: Authorities in Germany say thieves stole a fire department’s Christmas tree. Given the size of the tree – 13 feet tall – police in Mayen think several people were involved in the theft. They said the thieves cut the cables to the lights and carted away the tree, lights and all.
Laurel: A Florida waitress said she experienced a “Christmas miracle” when she received a $2,000 tip from a couple. Lynette Baio depleted her bank account to make a car repair last month, and the topic came up during a conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. On Christmas Eve, the couple left her the large tip with the message that said, “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”
Barb: Authorities say a former funeral home director stole nearly $900,000 from customers who thought they were pre-paying for burials of family members. William O’Leary, 65, of Upper Darby, is accused of taking the money over several years while running the O’Leary Funeral Home in Springfield, putting the funds into his personal bank account. He was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and related offenses. His girlfriend, Mary Alice Kelly, faces similar charges.
Laurel: Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama, has offered two free years of tuition to Landen Godsey, 8, who was injured when a tornado struck his family’s home in Lawrence County on Dec. 16. As of Thursday, Landen remained hospitalized in Birmingham in critical condition. His parents were killed in the storm. Alabama state Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr. said the University of Alabama System Foundation will also help pay the boy’s education, and about $60,000 has been raised for Landen’s family and other storm victims.
Laurel: The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas dinner fed as many as 200 people Monday at the organization’s Worship & Service Center in Johnstown. The dinner, which included turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert, was presented in two settings. “I just think it’s a blessing that the Salvation Army feeds the people like this,” said Emma Magnum, who participated in the dinner.
Barb: The city of Baltimore could end 2019 with its highest per-capita homicide rate on record. As of Tuesday, city police have recorded 338 homicides. If the death toll reaches 342, Baltimore’s homicide rate would reach approximately 57 per 100,000 residents. The city’s population is just more than 600,000. The highest homicide rate was in 1993, when there were 353 killings but a higher population.
