Laurel: To Major League Baseball, which announced this week that it is reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league. The change means that records and statistics of players such as Josh Gibson and Satchel Page will join the MLB books. The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues that played from 1920 to 1948. In making the change, MLB said it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history.”
Barb: Prosecutors say fraternity members at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill participated in a drug trafficking ring that brought more than a half-ton of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine and significant quantities of other drugs to three college campuses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro says 21 people, ranging in age from 21 to 35, have been charged in connection to the ring. According to court filings, the illegal activity involved chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi fraternities at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill between 2017 and the spring of 2020. Prosecutors say the ring funneled drugs to UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University.
Laurel: Veteran Community Initiatives honored individuals for their efforts to assist veterans throughout the past year. Award winners were: Veteran of the Year – John Brown, Air Force, Summerhill; VCI Board Member of the Year – Sandy Schrum, Johnstown; VCI Supporter of the Year – Pat Wilson, Johnstown; VCI Veterans Advocate – David Grey, Army, Indiana; and 5-Year Board Member – Sharon Jones.
Laurel: Innovative Extracts, a store near Portage that specializes in processing and sale of CBD products, is contributing 10% of sales through the end of the year to the GoFundMe effort, Fallen Johnstown Police Department K-9: Titan, organized by Hindman Funeral Homes. Since the GoFundMe campaign began Nov. 24, $6,900 of the $10,000 goal has been raised in honor of Titan, who served with the Johnstown Police Department for six years and died in the line of duty Nov. 22. All contributions will be given to the Johnstown Police Department to support the training of future K-9 units. Innovative Extracts was co-founded by Vince Golden and is run by Golden’s son, Andy, and his business partner Matt Sinosky. “We’re always looking for opportunities to give back,” Sinosky said.
Barb: Authorities say Scott Charmoli, a dentist from Grafton, Wisconsin, damaged his patients’ teeth and then billed insurance companies for crown procedures. Charmoli, 60, faces eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. He could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. According to the indictment, Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth. He then allegedly submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns. He performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019, according to authorities.
Laurel: Congratulations to 2016 Greater Johnstown graduate Mariah Harris, who has accepted a graduate assistant position at Tiffin University in Ohio, where she will help coach the women’s wrestling team while training for the Olympics. While an undergrad at Campbellsville University, Harris was a Body Bar Women’s National Championship in 2017; a third-place finisher at the 2018 U.S. Open in Las Vegas; and won the 170-pound Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association championship in February. She plans to pursue a master’s degree at Tiffin. The U.S. Olympic Trials are tentatively scheduled for April 2021 at Penn State, with the Japan Games in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.