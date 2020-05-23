Laurel: Although the coronavirus put an end to plans for Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Mini-THON, students still raised more than $36,000 to benefit the Four Diamonds Foundation at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. The annual 12-hour dance marathon was scheduled to be held March 27-28. But when this year’s event was canceled, seniors Abigail Instone, Nick McGowan and Cassady Tercek led an effort to continue raising funds. “We pretty much scraped for every dollar we could,” McGowan said. To date, the event has raised nearly $140,000.
Barb: Authorities in West Virginia say a man accused of gouging out his neighbor’s eyes over a loud rooster has been charged with murder. Richard Wayne Ellison, 47, of Rock, was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department in the killing of Benny Foutch, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported. According to a criminal complaint, Ellison told a detective that he killed the rooster because it was crowing and then gouged out his neighbor’s eyes because Lucifer made him do it. “When looking at the victim, the gouging out of his eyes appeared to be his cause of death,” the complaint said.
Laurel: Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant that recently reopened after having been shut down due to the coronavirus. “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU,” Johnson wrote on his $37 tab at Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City. He also wrote “Proverbs 11:25,” a Bible verse that states that “a generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City also shared a photo of Johnson’s receipt on Facebook to thank him, The Associated Press reported.
Barb: Vandals recently caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a former Berwind coal company repair shop and a historic trolley collection that is stored there. After spraying the walls of Ed Metka’s Windber property, the suspects broke inside and smashed the windows and lights of an electric trolley, and spray painted padded seats in others. A windshield of a Ford Mustang also was shattered. “It’s a shame,” said Marlin Plummer, who often helps at the property. “There’s history here – things he’s collected for years. And kids are just coming in here and destroying it.”
Laurel: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently traveled to Northern Cambria to visit fan Tommy Abrams and his family, who lost their home and all of their possessions in a fire. “(Garrett) taking time out of his busy schedule to spend time with my family is what I’ll remember most,” Abrams said. “We’re in a time of need right now losing our home. Life hasn’t been easy the last few weeks. It’s surreal, that’s for sure.” Garrett made the drive with his girlfriend and his puppy to meet Abrams, his fiancee, Liz Smego, and their two sons, Landon and Beckham.
Barb: Police in suburban Denver say a man is accused of shooting and wounding a Waffle House employee the night after being asked to wear a face covering inside the restaurant. According to KDVR, police in Aurora arrested Kelvin Watson, 27, on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. According to an affidavit, entered the restaurant twice and was told each time that he could not be served. On the next night, The Associated Press reported, Watson returned and slapped the cook across the face when he was told again he was not going to be served. Watson is accused of shooting the cook in the chest or abdomen. The cook was released from a hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.