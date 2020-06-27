Laurel: Congratulations to recent Greater Johnstown High School graduate Sammy Barber, who earned the first Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship, worth $1,000. Barber will play football at Lock Haven University. The scholarship was established by Greater Johnstown grad Nick Subich, 25, who graduated from Lock Haven.
Barb: The Government Accountability Office says the U.S. sent $1.4 billion in coronavirus relief payments to dead people. As The Associated Press reported, more than 130 million economic impact payments were sent to taxpayers as part of the $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March. A lag in reporting data on who is deceased was blamed for the erroneous payments. According to the AP, the IRS asked in May for the money back from the deceased taxpayers’ survivors, but some legal experts have said the government may not have the legal authority to require that it be returned.
Laurel: Rising Forest Hills junior Erik Gibson has committed to wrestle at Cornell University of the Ivy League. Gibson is ranked as the No. 33 recruit in the 2022 class, according to MatScouts.com, and the Big Red are ranked No. 2 heading into next season. Gibson is 83-10 in two seasons at Forest Hills. He placed third at the PIAA tournament as a freshman and fell to sixth at 145 pounds as a sophomore after forfeiting his final two matches due to injury. “I knew Cornell was a really good Ivy League school with a really good wrestling program, so it really sparked my interest,” Gibson said.
Laurel: Vietnam veteran Robert Miles received a diploma from Greater Johnstown High School, 50 years later. Miles was to be part of the Class of 1970, but he left school after his junior year to join the Marines and serve in Vietnam. He earned his GED certification during his time in the service. Miles received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Presidential Unit Citation. He later enlisted in a second branch of the military, the Army, in 1980.
Barb: Inspectors in Florida found an 80-pound iguana stored in a freezer at a pizza shop in West Palm Beach. According to The Associated Press, Pizza Mambo closed for a day after the discovery by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the reptile was given as a personal gift to the owner. It was stored in a separate freezer away from food, and was discarded when the shop was informed it was a violation.
Barb: A Missouri couple are accused of leaving their 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy behind for weeks after they moved, returning periodically to bring him food, according to court records. Janine Allen, 30, and Brendon Luke, 29, face charges of felony abuse or neglect of a child. The mother allegedly told witnesses that she did not want the boy to damage the walls of the new home.
Laurel: Inspired by the racial tensions across the country, artist Norman Ed painted a mural reading “Love Loud” on his studio on the 600 block of Horner Street in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown. “It’s not some big powerful message – just do a little something where you are,” Ed said. “Hopefully, you see it and think you can do something to love just a bit louder than you already are.” Ed recently retired after 30 years as an art teacher in the Westmont Hilltop School District.
Barb: A California man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison after being convicted of making more than 10,000 harassing and threatening calls to government offices. According to court papers, more than half of the calls made by Robert Eric Stahlnecker, 48, of Twentynine Palms, were to the Department of Veterans Affairs complaint line and two U.S. senators from California.
