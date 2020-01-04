Laurel: A measure recently signed into law by President Donald Trump should help reduce the number of unwanted robocalls. The new law gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls, The Associated Press reported, and when phone companies block robocalls, they must do so without charging consumers. The law is a “big victory,” Consumer Reports’ Maureen Mahoney said. The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls.
Barb: The homicide rate in Philadelphia was its highest in a decade, with 355 people killed in 2019. Police say they made arrests in just over half of the cases. In addition, police say 1,450 people were shot last year. The city has about 1.5 million people. Conversely, homicides in Pittsburgh hit a 20-year low in 2019 with 37, according to data
Barb: A man wearing a hat that said “I Believe” stole a tip jar containing $250 from a Philadelphia restaurant on Christmas Day. Surveillance video showed the unidentified man pretending to read a menu before walking out of the Judah Mediterranean Grill with the jar. “When I realized what happened, I was hurt,” Yalli Avitan, the restaurant’s owner, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Especially on Christmas Day, when people are putting in hours that they could be spending with their families.”
Laurel: A final fundraiser was held Dec. 28 for the man who helped spread the ice bucket challenge. About 1,000 people showed up for the final “Plunge for Pete” at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, with more than half braving the frigid waters on what would have been Peter Frates’ 35th birthday. Frates died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The plunge, in its eighth year, has raised money for Frates’ medical bills, which neared $500,000. The family will continue to raise money for the Peter Frates Family Foundation, which helps other ALS patients cover home health care costs, said Peter’s father, John.
Laurel: Paint Township is reducing taxes for the fifth straight year after supervisors approved the 2020 budget. This year’s half-mill cut will reduce the average township property owner’s annual bill by $21, supervisors said. That figure has dropped by about $130 since January 2015.
Barb: Police say they arrested a Kentucky woman after she gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening. Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, was charged with tampering with physical evidence as well as a parole violation and trafficking a controlled substance. Police say Miller admitted she tried to use the dog urine as her own sample.
Laurel: Congratulations to Angelique Beeks, of Altoona, who gave birth to the area’s first baby of 2020. Novah Brionna Beeks arrived at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, about two months early. “She’s a real blessing,” Beeks said. “It’s just a blessing that she came out as healthy as she is. I was in such good hands with all the nurses.” Novah was the first of six babies born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.
Barb: Authorities say a surveillance video shows an Amazon delivery driver stealing a package that was delivered by UPS earlier in the day at a home in Wilkes-Barre. Police say they will file charges when the driver is identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.