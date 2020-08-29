Laurel: Joe Turturica, a West End native, is taking over Koch’s store at the corner of Strayer and Corinne streets. Owners Bob Koch and his wife, Debra, of Seward, retired this month. The store is famous for its homemade ham salad and submarine sandwiches. Turturica said he plans to keep the store much the same as it is today. “I live within walking distance to Koch’s,” Turturica said. “It has the best subs in Johnstown. It’s a great store and a great business. We were always customers of Koch’s.”
Barb: A Pittsburgh judge has been suspended without pay and faces a trial on ethics charges, accused of referring to a Black juror as “Aunt Jemima” and making other demeaning comments. A trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 5 for Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli, a former prosecutor who has been on the bench since 2014. According to The Associated Press, Tranquilli and his lawyer have declined comment on the allegations.
Laurel: The Garden Club of Johnstown recently was recognized by National Garden Clubs Inc. with a Certificate of Merit and first-place ribbon for its biannual flower show “Wandering the Garden Path.” The show, which was held in July 2019 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, featured horticultural exhibits and floral designs by club members. Johnstown club President Darlene Wissinger said: “It is a team effort of dedication, time and hard work following the guidelines in the National Garden Club Inc.’s “Handbook for Flower Shows” to have a flower show. It’s quite the honor for the Garden Club of Johnstown.”
Laurel: Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame will replace the late Carlton Haselrig’s stolen hall of fame ring and present it to his family. Haselrig, who died last month at age 54 after a lengthy illness, was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016 and received the ring during an induction ceremony in Stillwater, Oklahoma. “We took it on as a challenge and we felt it was something that needed to happen,” said Lloyd Rhoades, treasurer of the state chapter of the national hall. “We had a donor step forward and the donor is covering the cost of the ring. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.”
Barb: An investigation revealed that pandemic jobless benefits went to Pennsylvania inmates, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. Prosecutors said about 10,000 state prison inmates in Pennsylvania fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Charges were announced against 33 people. “These 33 defendants represent, truly, the tip of the iceberg, and we are seeing unemployment fraud on an unprecedented scale,” Brady said.
Laurel: Johnstown police Chief Chad Miller and Capt. Jeffrey Janciga met with community members during a Barbershop Conversation at Shear Magic, 225 Market St. About a dozen people attended to discuss issues such as diversity training for the department, recruiting minorities to the police academy and adding more people to the Johnstown Police Advisory Board. “The idea is to get to know each other,” Miller said. “That’s my goal in coming here. People don’t talk at meetings like they do at the barbershop.”
Laurel: Forever Media radio personality Jack Michaels retired earlier this month after 26 years hosting the morning show for KEY 96.5. “This day is bittersweet and I know I’ll be fighting back tears,” said Michaels on his last day of work. “To think when I started in 1971 and through all these years and here I am for the last time, it’s pretty emotional.” Michaels began his radio career in Coudersport, Potter County, before returning to the Johnstown area in 1973 to work at WCRO. Said Mike Stevens, corporate program director for Forever Media: “Jack has been on the radio for a long time. I grew up listening to him and he’s one of the reasons why I do what I do. He actually hired me at KEY and taught me a few things.”
Barb: An infant was fatally wounded when bullets entered a Pittsburgh home. Police responding to reports of shots fired found a 1-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head. The child died at a hospital several hours later. According to The Associated Press, the initial investigation showed the shots originated from outside the home and traveled through a window and two walls before hitting the infant. Authorities said it wasn’t clear if the shots were purposely fired into the home or what spurred the shooting.
