Laurel: Windber Area graduate Mike Spinos, a senior at Robert Morris University, is serving as a live content correspondent for the National Football League. Spinos films members of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their opponents at Heinz Field to give fans an up-close look at the players through social media. “There’s moments when I’m standing out there at Heinz Field, and I stop and realize for a second what I’m actually doing,” he said. “It’s just been crazy.” Spinos has served as the personal off-the-field videographer for Steelers receiver JuJu Smith Schuster for more than a year.
Laurel: A new nursing training facility recently opened at the Somerset County Education Center. Clarion University is offering a two-year associate of science program at the Glades Pike school. The last nursing program in Somerset was shut down in 2017, when Allegany College of Maryland closed its campus there.
Barb: Authorities say a child reported missing was found at his mother’s Pittsburgh-area home with heroin he said was “mommy’s medicine, she makes it sometimes.” Police say Leslie Brown, 29, reported her son missing from a store, but surveillance video showed her entering the store alone. Police say officers found the child alone in her Penn Hills home along with a number of bags of heroin. The drug was also found in her car.
Laurel: Blacklick Valley High School football coach Rich Price has added another title: the school board recently named him head girls basketball coach. Price previously has served as the high school girls basketball coach at Windber Area and the boys coach at Greater Johnstown. He also has been an assistant football coach at Greater Johnstown and assistant boys basketball coach at Blacklick Valley. “Coaching at BV and meeting the people at this community and the kids and being welcomed by everybody, it just feels like my second home,” Price said.
Laurel: A new adult training facility has opened in Ebensburg, offering services and support for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Ray of Hope provides employment training and cooking, computer and social skills for up to 68 clients at its facility in the Cambria County Industrial Park.
Barb: A city council candidate in Marysville, Michigan, said at a public forum that she wants to keep her community white “as much as possible.” The Associated Press reported that Jean Cramer, 67, contends the Bible backs her beliefs and asserts she doesn’t believe she is a racist. “Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible,” she said. “White. Seriously. In other words, no foreign-born, no foreign people.” More than 90% of Marysville’s 9,700-person population is white.
Laurel: A near-capacity crowd of about 1,200 people attended last Saturday’s benefit show for Highlands Health at Peoples Natural Gas Park, headlined by Donnie Iris & the Cruisers, making it the free clinic’s best fundraiser ever, according to Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko. “Last year, we made $8,000,” Danchanko said. “We have surpassed that by two. We have doubled our money after expenses.”
Laurel: Westmoreland County restaurateur Tong Shen plans to open a Japanese-style restaurant on Galleria Drive in Richland Township. Kabuki will be located in the former Ponderosa site and will include 13 hibachi stations. “I’m planning to bring an entertaining and enjoyable experience to Johnstown,” he said.
Laurel: Four area men who chartered a fishing boat on Lake Erie helped rescue three men whose boat had capsized on Aug. 17. The fishing party of Gary Pegg and Barry Jordan, both of Johnstown; Wayne Oswalt, of Patton; and John Roush, of Twin Rocks; helped pull the the men to safety. A fourth man drowned before help arrived.
