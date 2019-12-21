Laurel: The CPV Fairview Energy Center, a natural gas plant, recently opened in Jackson Township, several months ahead of schedule. The plant is expected to provide electric power to more than 1 million homes and employ 23 people full time. “We’re excited to bring a plant with this kind of economic development potential to this part of the country,” said Tom Favinger, CPV’s vice president. Construction on the facility began in November 2017.
Barb: A radio station in Denver canceled a show after one of the hosts said a school shooting would help to break up the abundant media coverage the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. “You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony,” said Chuck Bonniwell, from the show “Chuck & Julie.”
Laurel: A New Jersey waitress received an early holiday gift last weekend: a $1,200 tip. “I really hope this shows people that there’s power in community and all it takes is a group of friends to come together and change someone else’s life,” said Zellie Thomas, who was among the group that left the tip for the server at an IHOP restaurant in Paterson. Each person in the group brought $100 for the gratuity.
Laurel: Veteran Community Initiatives recently honored volunteers and donors during its 27th annual Holiday Appreciation Breakfast. VCI recognized Martin-Baker America, JWF Industries, GapVax, UPMC, AmeriServ, 1st Summit Bank, Wessel & Co., Lockheed Martin and Laurel Management for accounting for more than 40% of the organization’s fundraising. Sandi McQuaide also was honored for her 25 years on the board.
Barb: A Pennsylvania-based convenience store says a data breach may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers at its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa said it discovered malware on its payment processing servers, which it believes was collecting card numbers, names and other data as early as March. The company is notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to those affected, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Plans are in the works to create three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, which would be similar to calling 911 for emergencies. Once implemented, callers will be able to dial 988 to seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline currently uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK, where callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, which answered 2.2 million calls last year, The Associated Press reported. “The three-digit number is really going to be a breakthrough in terms of reaching people in a crisis,” said Dwight Holton, of Lines for Help, a suicide-prevention nonprofit.
Barb: Authorities say a former nurse secretly videotaped more than 200 patients at a hospital and sexually assaulted two patients in the emergency room at UPMC Carlisle. Michael Bragg, 39, of Chambersburg, was jailed on nearly 400 criminal counts.
Laurel: More than 1,200 children will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund. The fund raised $23,000 this year through individual and corporate donations, as well as the Santa Fund Soccer Classic and the sale of Christmas CDs. The money was used to purchase toys at Boscov’s in Richland Township for children ages 12 and younger from families facing hardships. “This program is great and it can really help you and your children if your’e having a hard time,” said Nadege Laventure, a mother of five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.