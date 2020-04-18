Laurel: Students and faculty members from Mount Aloysius College have handed out more than 350 care packages of food to local families during the coronavirus pandemic. Brianna Baker, director of mission and ministry; Amy Kanich, director of campus ministry; and students Ava Myers, of Gallitzin; Ashlee Parrish, of Northern Cambria; and Corrin Dagiston, of Hazelton, are following state Department of Health guidelines while dropping off packages at area schools. The food was originally purchased by the college, but the group now is relying on donations. The college’s food service provider, SAGE, has also donated items. “We’re trying to do what we can to give back,” Baker said.
Barb: Authorities say two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor’s property in Florida. News outlets reported that Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laure Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, both gynecologists who work in Pensacola, used a ladder to pull down the flag while their two children were present. They were both charged with several crimes and released from the Santa Rosa County Jail.
Laurel: The Cambria County Library may be closed due to the coronavirus, but area children can remain connected through online programming. The library is offering Storytime Online at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyLibrary, with Kristen Rovan Panek, a youth services assistant at the library, reading her original short stories. Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System, said she is hoping to provide more programming online in the future.
Barb: Authorities say a fire that destroyed a church in Steelton, Dauphin County, on Good Friday was set intentionally. Police said “a non-accidental fire” in a vacant house spread to the Bible Fellowship Christian Church next door. Damage to both buildings was estimated at $100,000. Officials said the congregation has not been in the church since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
Laurel: Thanks to financial help from the Rotary Club of Conemaugh Township and private donations, Crows Nest owners John Gress and Kevin Kantz have been providing 20 meals each weekday for the families of patients of Interim Hospice, located in Westmont. “It really is amazing, in such a hard time, to have the community rally behind people in need,” said Kayla Galebach, Interim social worker and volunteer coordinator. The restaurant also received a donation from GAP Federal Credit Union. Galebach said Lowe’s stores in Johnstown and Somerset have donated flowers to Interim’s patients.
Laurel: The McFadden family of Ebensburg has started “Project: KIND2020” as a way to spread hope during the coronavirus pandemic. The McFadden children, Joey, 10; Tristan, 9; and Gianna, 5; began by writing messages of kindness on the sidewalk in front of their home. They now are painting positive messages on rocks to hide around Ebensburg, at Lake Rowena and along the Ghost Town Trail. They also are writing three letters a day to firefighters, police officers, doctors, ambulance drivers and veterinarians. “When things seem scary and challenging, it’s time to step up,” said their mother, Tricia McFadden.
