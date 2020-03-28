Laurel: Even though the Johnstown Tomahawks season was cut short due to the coronavirus, the team recognized a number of players over the past week for their contributions during the season. Those receiving honors include forward Christian Gorscak, Offensive Player of the Year in the fan vote; goaltenders David Tomeo and Alex Tracy, Defensive Players of the Year; Chris Trouba, Fan Favorite Award; defenseman Brendan Blair, Community Pride and Humanitarian Award; forward Pavel Kharin, Unsung Hero Award; forward Max Kouznetsov, Offensive Rookie of the Year; Tracy, Defensive Rookie of the Year; and Drew Murphy, Most Improved Player.
Barb: Individuals from Pennsylvania and New Jersey have been charged with coughing on people in stores and saying they were infected with the coronavirus. In Pennsylvania, North Middletown Township police say Daniel Tabussi, 57, of Carlisle, deliberately coughed in the face of a recovering pneumonia patient at a grocery store and repeatedly claimed he was infected. In New Jersey, George Falcone, 50, of Freehold, is accused of coughing on a Wegmans food store employee and telling her he had the coronavirus.
Laurel: The Department of Revenue has extended the deadline for Pennsylvania taxpayers to file their 2019 personal income tax returns to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move gives taxpayers an additional 90 days to file. The Internal Revenue Service also extended the federal filing deadline to July 15. The Department of Revenue is also waiving penalties and interest on 2019 personal income tax payments through the new deadline.
Barb: Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say a man grabbed a 21/2-foot-long sword and chased after another man who had asked him to turn down his music. Benjamin Layland, 47, allegedly chased the man down a hall, but the man was able to escape unharmed. Layland was charged with criminal threatening.
Laurel: The Flood City Thunder, a new semi-professional football team from Johnstown, has pushed back its season opener due to coronavirus concerns. Originally scheduled for March 21, the Thunder now will open their season April 11 at Trojan Stadium. The Thunder will compete in the Greater Eastern Football Association, a 17-team league that plays eight-man football. “The coronavirus is serious and we need to be smart about this,” team owner Georgianne Matava said.
Laurel: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees posted to social media that he and his wife, Brittany, will donate $5 million to help businesses and communities in Louisiana deal with challenges brought by the coronavirus. Brees said the money will be used to help several restaurants in which he has an ownership stake, as well as a hospital chain and charities.
