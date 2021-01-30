Laurel: Concurrent Technologies Corp.’s board of directors elected Sean P. Roche and Gary C. Slack to fill vacancies during its January meeting. Roche is a former associate deputy director of the CIA; Slack is chief executive officer and president of XLA, a services and solutions provider to the national homeland, international and defense sectors of the federal government. The vacancies were created by the departures of Howard M. Picking III and Mark E. Pasquerilla, whose terms expired.
Barb: A wealthy couple from Vancouver, British Columbia, is accused of flying to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Rodney Baker and his wife, Ekaterina, have been issued tickets and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (U.S. $783) plus fees. John Streicker, Yukon’s community services minister, said the couple flew in a chartered plane to Beaver Creek, where they posed as visiting hotel workers and received shots at a mobile clinic. “That is maybe the dumbest thing I’ve seen in a long while,” said Marc Miller, Canada’s federal Indigenous services minister. “I don’t know what went through those people’s minds. There is extreme scarcity of the doses and for some reason people tried to game the system. It’s unfair. It’s wrong. They need personal reflection.”
Barb: A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 41 months of incarceration for taking money that donors thought would be used to send care packages to deployed service members. A press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said Engle’s company, Hearts2Heros, solicited contributions and misrepresented that the organization was a charity. The total loss of more than $286,000 came from thousands of donors from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Engle was ordered to pay that amount in restitution.
Laurel: Kelly Cook has been selected from a pool of 19 applicants to be Ebensburg Borough’s new manager. She will begin her duties Feb. 22, replacing Daniel Penatzer, who is retiring after serving in that position for the past 24 years. “It’s truly an honor to be chosen for this position, and I’m looking forward to it,” Cook said. Cook has held management positions in the governments of Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County; Kingston Township, Luzerne County; and the city of Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County.
Barb: A Philadelphia man has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly scamming $700,000 from two companies by falsely promising to sell them personal protective equipment. According to a criminal complaint, Gauravjit Singh allegedly entered agreements with the companies through his business, Mask Medical LLC, and would have been paid about $7.125 million for 1.5 million medical gowns. The complaint said Singh was wired approximately $712,500 from the victims of the scheme, but he did not deliver the equipment, instead spending it on personal expenses.
Laurel: Somerset County’s jail is setting up an in-house dental office aimed at reducing the costs and resources required treat inmates’ urgent issues with their teeth and gums. Using CARES Act funds, the county commissioners approved the purchase of dental equipment. PrimeCare has already had a deal in place to provide medical care to inmates, but now would bring in a dentist for set periods each month to visit patients and perform extractions, install fillings and do similar work as needed. County jails are required to provide health care to prisoners, which has has meant sending two county corrections officers or law enforcement staff to accompany them to an outside dentist. “This is going to help us serve a lot more inmates at cheaper prices,” Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.