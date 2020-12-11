Laurel: Congratulations to six area athletes who were selected to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams. Those honored include Bedford’s Chase DeLong, Penn Cambria’s Reed Niebauer, Rockwood’s Gabe Latuch, Forest Hills’ Lydia Roman, Richland’s Autumn Facci and Rockwood’s Haley Johnson. Five area players were selected to the 2020 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams: Berlin Brothersvalley outside hitter Grace Dorcon and Conemaugh Township middle hitter Hannah Swank were named to the Class A team, and North Star middle hitter Sydnee Ashbrook, Northern Cambria setter Camryn Dumm and Northern Cambria outside hitter Maggie Hogan were honored on the Class AA team.
Laurel: Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students can earn their bachelor’s degrees at Juniata College through a transfer agreement signed by the two schools on Wednesday. The program will allow students with associate’s degrees in psychology, liberal arts and sciences, or business administration to pursue their bachelor’s in communication, business, psychology or environmental science at Juniata. “We need to celebrate these kinds of things,” said Steve Nunez, president of Penn Highlands. “There’s been so much work that’s been going on in the (background). ... I think it’s important for both of our colleges and for our residents and this is, to me, a really exciting moment for the students of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.”
Barb: Authorities say the founder of a nanotechnology company accepted more than $12 million from investors after telling them he was working with NASA to develop a breathalyzer that could detect cancer and narcotics. James Jeremy Barbera, 64, faces conspiracy, securities and wire fraud charges carrying a potential of decades in prison, The Associated Press reported. The FBI said Barbera spent half of investors’ money on private school and college tuition for his children and mortgage payments on his apartment alongside Manhattan’s Central Park.
Laurel: More than 200 donors have contributed almost $30,000 through a GoFundMe.com page to help pay medical expenses for Jeff Carlson, one of the “Slap Shot” Hanson Brothers and a member of the Johnstown Jets 1975 championship team, who is recovering from surgery. “My father has been a huge influence in my life and I believe he has left a significant impact on some of your lives as well,” Hunter Carlson wrote on the GoFundMe page he created. According to his son, Jeff Carlson, 67, of Muskegon, Michigan, had surgery on his neck this fall. Hunter Carlson wrote that the surgery went well, but severe swelling in the neck area created problems and led to an extended hospital stay and many tests.
Barb: A new police car was totaled when it was struck by a drunken driver, Erie’s police chief said. Dan Spizarny said a van came speeding toward the rear of the vehicle, the driver tried to swerve, but hit the patrol car, which had less than 3,000 miles on it. The chief said the 27-year-old woman who was driving the van will be charged with DUI.
Laurel: DK Environmental & Construction Services Inc., of Johnstown, won a U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department contract for lead inspection of all HUD properties sold in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The five-year, $7.4 million contract began Dec. 1, and carries the possibility of an extension. Debra Koontz and her husband, Chris Ritko, started the company in 2007.
