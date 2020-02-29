Laurel: Southmont Borough Council recently approved an ordinance that will make former and current firefighters in the municipality eligible for a tax credit that offsets 20% of their real estate tax bills. “The idea is to maintain volunteers,” Borough Solicitor Michael Carbonara said. “They have a lot of expenses they pay out of pocket.”
Laurel: Congratulations to five local wrestlers who brought home individual titles at the Southwest Regional Class AA Tournament at Indiana. Twenty-four wrestlers from the coverage area qualified for the upcoming state tournament. Winning titles were Calan Bollman (106 pounds) and Duane Knisely (220), both from Chestnut Ridge; Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (138); Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens (285); and Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (126). Chestnut Ridge won the the team title with 141 points.
Barb: Michael Mihelic, the owner of four Pittsburgh-area grocery stores, has admitted pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars by claiming customers used coupons he had employees take out of unsold newspapers, The Associated Press reported. Authorities said he made about $300,000 through the scam, but has already paid $275,895 in restitution. Mihelic directed staff at his four Shop ‘n Save supermarkets to cut out the coupons, which were then submitted for credit, according to the AP.
Laurel: The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will induct five new members as part of the 13th Athletics Hall of Fame class on April 18. This year’s class class includes: Ron Haden (Class of 1995, men’s basketball); Mike Mastovich (Class of 1985, meritorious service); Sally Mosay (Class of 1989, women’s basketball); Brandon Newill (Class of 2002, wrestling); and Ben Watkins (Class of 2010, baseball). “These individuals merit distinction for their accomplishments and leadership in athletic endeavors for Pitt-Johnstown,” the school said. Since its inception in 2007, 62 individuals and three teams have earned induction.
Barb: Police say a Florida man set fire to his hospital bed to try to get the attention of nurses who he felt were ignoring him. News outlets reported that John David King, 75, admitted using a lighter to set a plastic bag on fire at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach. King’s roommate pressed his emergency button, and a nurse doused the bed with a fire extinguisher. The hospital said it will cost $4,000 to replace the bed.
Laurel: Penn State students raised almost $11.7 million for pediatric cancer patients in this year’s edition of the dance marathon known as Thon. Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Before this year’s event, officials said Thon had raised more than $168 million since 1977.
Laurel: Seth Richardson, 17, a junior firefighter for St. Michael Volunteer Fire Company, has constructed a window prop to help firefighters train. Fire Chief Paul Kundrod said the prop can be used to “simulate if you’re in a burning house and have to bail out quickly through a window. You can practice with this without having to do it in a real house.” Kundrod said the prop can be dismantled and taken to other fire companies for training.
