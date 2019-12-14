Laurel: George Krall, of Fairfield Township, recently was presented with a Quilt of Valor to honor his service during World War II. The quilt was created by Johnstown-based Qwazy Quilters through the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The red, white and blue quilt featured a series of stars and stripes. “It’s beautiful,” he said. “That is what we fought for – our flag and our country.”
Barb: A report says a black lung funding cut will cost taxpayers at least $15 billion by 2050. A tax on mined coal that funds the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund expired at the beginning of the year because of inaction by Congress, the AP reported. That led to a reduction in the amount coal companies pay into the fund, which pays bills and benefits for miners.
Laurel: Congratulations to Gary Gouse, who has retired after 29 seasons as Portage Area High School’s football coach. Gouse guided the Mustangs to a 219-84 record, including three straight 10-plus win seasons from 2007-09. “I’ve loved everything about coaching,” said Gouse, 62, who is stepping down to spend more time with his family.
Laurel: Twenty thousand dollars raised from Coptoberfest, a benefit concert held in August at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown, recently was distributed to Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers and the Camp Cadet programs in Cambria and Somerset counties. The guardian fund helps officers who have to step away from the job for personal reasons. Camp Cadet educates boys and girls ages 12-15 on the criminal justice system.
Barb: A Pennsylvania man faces charges after police say he helped stage a fight that created a panic among shoppers at a Walmart store on Long Island. Police say Marcquis Graham, of Philadelphia, and four other men were involved in putting on he fake fight for making a video post on social media. According to The Associated Press, shoppers told news outlets that they heard shouting and what sounded like gunshots and someone yelling about a gun. Some people called 911. Graham was arraigned on riot, reckless endangerment and other misdemeanor charges.
Laurel: Two bridges have been renamed for a pair of local men who died in the line of duty. The Washington Street bridge in Johnstown is now the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge. Buchan, a Westmont Hilltop graduate, was killed in Iraq in July 2007. A bridge on U.S. Route 219 near SCI-Somerset will now be called the Mark J. Baserman Memorial Bridge. Baserman, a corrections officer, died after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at SCI-Somerset in 2018.
Laurel: A Pennsylvania man raised $18,000 for firefighters to thank them for responding to his house fire near Easton and trying to save his dog. John Pequeno began an online fundraising campaign for the firefighters, who helped him salvage what he could from the home. Each department that responded received $2,000.
Barb: A fraternity at the University of Central Florida is accused of forcing a blindfolded pledge to do cocaine to join the group. The Sigma Chi chapter was already suspended through the spring semester for an unrelated incident. “Hazing in any form is unacceptable,” the school said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.