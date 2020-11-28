Laurel: Dan Bulger and a group of volunteers spent part of their Thanksgiving handing out free meals to residents in the Shade-Central City School District. The annual Central City community dinner usually takes place in the borough building, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans this year. Instead, for two hours Thursday residents were welcomed into the building and received free meals. The costs were covered by more than 50 local clubs, organizations and individuals. “It’s just a wonderful thing to get together,” Bulger said. “We have a lot of good helpers. Everybody just shows up and whatever needs done they do it.”
Laurel: Although this year’s Turkey Bowl was canceled, a ceremonial coin toss was held on Thanksgiving morning at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, and organizers pulled several raffle tickets purchased before the game was called off. “We wanted to continue the tradition in some way,” said Tim Clark, an organizer who played in his first Turkey Bowl in 1980. “A ceremonial coin toss is a way to do it and give everybody the opportunity to make their contributions to Easterseals, which is the big reason we play the game. We’re pleased to be here this morning and to give thanks for everything we have family-wise and community-wise. It’s an important day for the Turkey Bowl boosters.” The event, which benefits Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania, has raised more than a half million dollars since 1972. Despite this year’s cancellation, organizers are optimistic they will be able to raise $12,000 to $14,000.
Barb: To Thomas Brennan, a science professor at Ferris State University in Michigan who has been placed on leave and is being investigated after denying the severity of the coronavirus and using racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs on Twitter, according to The Associated Press. University President David Eisler said: “Individually and collectively we were shocked and outraged by these tweets. They are extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our University and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Laurel: Ideal Market celebrated its 88th anniversary by raising nearly $6,000 for local fire departments. During the anniversary, which took place from the end of October into the beginning of November, cashiers collected donations from shoppers at checkouts and had them write their names on firefighter helmets to be hung up. The Geistown location collected the largest amount of $2,600. Ideal Market locations in Seward, Vinco, Johnstown and Homer City also participated.
Barb: A 12-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a bullet that came through the front door of his Philadelphia home, authorities say. According to their preliminary information, police said it appears that the boy went the door and someone shot through the crescent moon glass of the door, striking him in the forehead. He died at the scene.
Laurel: Congratulations to James Blachly, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s music director, for being nominated for a Grammy for his recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s “The Prison.” Blachly worked on the piece with the Experiential Orchestra, which he directs in New York City. It was nominated in the best solo vocal performance-classical category. The awards ceremony will take place Jan. 31. “It’s a great honor and very exciting,” Blachly said. “It feels like the culmination of years of work and effort on the part of hundreds of people that believed in the power of this music we recorded.”
Laurel: A customer left a $3,000 tip for a beer at a Cleveland restaurant that was voluntarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brendan Ring, owner of Nighttown, wrote on Facebook that the man ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02. As the customer left, Ring “realized he left a whopping $3,000. I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!” Ring said the man asked him to share the tip with the other employees who were working.
