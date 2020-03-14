Laurel: About 150 people in the State Theater attended a viewing of “Casablanca” last Friday at the State Theater. The classic was one of a dozen movies scheduled to be shown at the downtown theater throughout March. Last month, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, city officials, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and Conemaugh Health System, which owns the property, began a nationwide search that they hope will result in finding a developer to operate the 50,000-square-foot theater.
Barb: Bricks recently fell from the top of the Conrad Building at the corner of Vine and Franklin streets, forcing city officials to extend barricades surrounding the structure and eliminate turning lanes due to safety concerns. Efforts during the past few years to revitalize the historic building have not been successful. City officials are working to determine what can be done to stabilize the structure.
Laurel: Congratulations to Karen Struble Myers, who recently began her new role as United Way of the Laurel Highlands president and CEO. Myers has spent two decades in the nonprofit sector, most recently as the associate director and director of development and communications at the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. She replaces Bill McKinney, who stepped down as president and CEO at the end of last year.
Laurel: Bedford senior Kaden Cassidy capped a perfect season with a 10-6 victory over Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser last weekend to capture the 138-pound title in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in Hershey. Cassidy finished the season 38-0, and twice previously placed third at the PIAA tournament.
Barb: Police say a Pennsylvania man camouflaged himself in the woods and shot at a school van with children inside. According to reports, police found Bryon Benetas, 41, in a wooded area in Shenango Township with two guns. He was arrested and charged with attempted homicide. Officials said all of the elementary age students and the driver were unharmed. Officials are trying to determine if the van was the intended target.
Laurel: Chestnut Ridge graduate Justin McCoy, a redshirt freshman at the University of Virginia, went 2-2 at the ACC wrestling tournament in Pittsburgh to finish fourth at 157 pounds. The result earned McCoy a bid to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which have since been canceled due to the coronavirus. Central Cambria graduate Max Murin, now at the University of Iowa, finished fifth in the Big Ten tournament, which also qualified him for nationals.
Laurel: Marcene Glover is opening a loft and renovating a house on Walnut Street in Johnstown for a professional development program for artists living locally and abroad. Glover is the owner, artist and lead mentor for the residency program called Windscape ArtVentures. Four local artists already have access to the Walnut Street house, and she has space for four more. After mentorship, the Johnstown artists will have a chance to share their work internationally through her network of curators, Glover said.
Laurel: Pennsylvania native Sarah E. Henrich has been named director and senior curator at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art. Henrich has 40 years of experience within the museum field, having held appointments as a director, curator and associate professor throughout her career at in New Jersey, New York, Kentucky and Vermont, and she has curated international exhibitions to and from Japan, Taiwan and France. “Her extensive experience with many facets of museum operations and curatorial affairs will provide a rich basis for working with the five museum sites located in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto,” said Barry H. Newborn, president of SAMA.
Laurel: Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere, a freshman at Wake Forest University, recently was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. He earned the accolade for hitting four home runs and driving in 10 runs during the week. His coach, Greater Johnstown graduate Tom Walter, recently earned his 300th victory with the Demon Deacons.
Laurel: St. Francis University redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon was named the Northeast Conference player of the Year. Blackmon led the conference in scoring during league play with 21.6 points per game. “I am extremely happy for Isaiah,” said St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel. “Isaiah will be remembered as one of the greatest scorers in St. Francis history, but his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways has been a big part of our success as a team during his time in Loretto.”
