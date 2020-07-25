Laurel: World War II veteran Donald Stutzman, a resident of The Atrium in Johnstown, celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday with a vehicle parade by the Johnstown fire and police departments, along with cake and singing. Stutzman joined the Army in July 1943 and went to the Pacific Theater in 1945, where he fought at Okinawa, one of the last and bloodiest battles of the war. “I’m proud that I was there,” he said. On Sunday, about a dozen motorcycle riders from American Legion Riders-Parkhill Post 970 stood outside The Atrium and saluted Stutzman, who watched through a window. They also brought him a cake and signed banner, along with gifts for the facility’s other veterans.
Barb: Prosecutors said a criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error. Robert Berger, 25, of Huntington, New York, faces up to four years in prison if convicted in the alleged scheme, in addition to pending sentences for earlier guilty pleas to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted grand larceny of a truck. Berger’s purported death certificate looked like an official document issued by the New Jersey Department of Health, Vital Statistics and Registry, but Registry was spelled “Regsitry,” according to prosecutors. The real New Jersey Department of Health, Vital Statistics and Registry confirmed that the document was a fake, prosecutors said.
Laurel: Congratulations to Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Braden Fochtman, who was hired last month to replace Sal Lascari as the Mountaineers’ varsity wrestling coach. Fochtman, 22, could have played another year of football at Slippery Rock University, but opted to return to his hometown instead. “This community is what brought me up,” Fochtman said. “It’s amazing to come back. I went to Slippery Rock to get a teaching degree because I wanted to give back to this town, back to this area. Getting the ball rolling at Berlin is a great first step. I’m excited to give Berlin back what they gave me.” Fochtman is Somerset County’s all-time leading rusher with 6,724 yards and was twice named The Tribune-Democrat’s Offensive Player of the Year. As a wrestler, he placed fourth in the state as a senior in 2016, winning 99 career matches in three seasons.
Barb: State Health Department inspectors said in a report that Southeastern Veterans’ Center, a 292-bed facility outside Philadelphia where 42 residents died of COVID-19, ignored guidelines meant to control the virus in nursing homes. The lapses put 128 of the facility’s 154 residents in “immediate jeopardy,” according to a report. According to The Associated Press, the June 9 inspection found that the facility didn’t isolate residents with COVID-19 from residents who had tested negative for the virus; failed to ensure that staff wore protective gear or washed their hands; shuttled nursing staff between COVID-positive units and regular units, and neglected to disinfect equipment. The report also said an infected staffer returned to work two days after testing positive.
Laurel: Concurrent Technologies Corp. has been awarded a modification to a previously awarded contract from the U.S. Air Force worth $4.3 million. The modification is the first option year of a competitively bid, five-year contract worth up to $21 million. For more than a decade, CTC has provided policy, guidance and oversight support to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure. CTC will coordinate the efforts of two subcontracting partners, AGEISS and IBM Global Services, to provide technical expertise in those areas.
Laurel: New plans have been revealed to renovate the old Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg. Developer David S. Davis, owner of North Carolina-based DSherwoodD Enterprises, plans to restore, preserve and develop the North Center Street structure, allowing it to “host events, weddings and banquets, prisons and haunted tours, office and retail spaces and more.” A purchase agreement between Davis and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County indicates that Davis’ proposal for the property includes the addition of offices, retail space, event space and “a breakfast/brunch Wi-Fi hotspot.” The jail property is scheduled to be transferred to Davis for $1 before Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.