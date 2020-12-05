Laurel: Johnstown’s Hickory Street Bridge has been renamed the Carlton Lee Haselrig Memorial Bridge in honor of the star athlete who died earlier this year at 54. Haselrig won a state wrestling title at Greater Johnstown and became a six-time national champion at Pitt-Johnstown. He later played in the NFL and was a Pro Bowl guard with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Barb: The mayor of Austin, Texas, went on a family vacation to Mexico last month as he urged people to stay home due to the rise of coronavirus cases in his state. According to The Associated Press, Steve Adler at one point recorded a video during the trip telling Texans that now was “not the time to relax.” Adler issued an apology after the trip was revealed by the Austin American-Statesman.
Barb: A high school football player in Texas, angered at being ejected from a game, ran onto the field and bowled over a referee. Emmanuel Duron, a senior at Edinburg High School, was escorted from the stadium by police officers. The referee was evaluated for a concussion.
Laurel: A World War II veteran from Alabama celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday, just days after recovering from COVID-19. According to his granddaughter, Major Wooten tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 23 after his daughter got it. He was hospitalized, but the former worker at U.S. Steel got better and was released.
Barb: A former attorney has been sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison for bilking clients out of more than $2.7 million in an investment fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Todd Lahr, 60, of Lower Nazareth, Northampton County, operated the scheme from 2012 through 2019. According to authorities, Lahr told investors their money would go into various business opportunities, but he used it for his mortgage, his child’s school tuition, utility bills and personal debt.
Barb: A hunger relief group in Philadelphia has lost nearly $1 million in a cyberattack. Loree Jones, chief executive of Philabundance, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that thieves infiltrated the group’s computer systems through a phishing scam and used a spoofing email to mimic an invoice for $923,533 for the construction of the nonprofit’s community kitchen. The group discovered the theft weeks later when the real construction company asked where its money was.
Barb: A man who asked to use a phone at a casino stole about $24,000 when an employee who was counting cash turned away for a moment, police said. The heist took place at Harrah’s Casino in Chester, Delaware County. Police are reviewing surveillance video.
Barb: A former student at Lehigh University has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, admitted to poisoning his roommate with a heavy metal substance. Yukai Yang, 24, acknowledged he purchased thallium in March 2018 and began giving it to Juwan Royal in his food and drink. Thallium is odorless and tasteless, and can be fatal in humans, according to The Associated Press. The motive is not known.
