Laurel: Greater Johnstown School District took Trojan Family Christmas on the road this year. Elementary students and parents usually gather at the high school for activities, prizes and food, but COVID-19 changed that. Instead, teachers and administrators traveled in school buses to deliver gift bags to students at various stops throughout the district. “It makes you feel good that you can still interact with the families,” teacher Mike Kozak said.
Barb: A Delaware County man is accused of casting his dead mother’s ballot in last month’s general election. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that Bruce Bartman, 70, of Marple, voted in place of his dead mother and registered his mother-in-law, who also is dead, to vote but did not obtain an absentee ballot for her. Bartman allegedly used the driver’s license number for his mother, who died more than a decade ago, to register her to vote, obtain a mail-in ballot, return that ballot and fraudulently vote in her name. According to Stollsteimer, Bartman registered both women as Republicans and told investigators he had done so to help reelect President Donald Trump.
Laurel: Congratulations to Chestnut Ridge senior quarterback Logan Pfister, who earned his third selection on the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Team, and United senior running back Hunter Cameron and Richland junior Kellan Stahl, who were honored for the second time. Other local athletes who earned recognition this year were Blacklick Valley junior linebacker Nate Schilling, Conemaugh Township senior linebacker Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township junior defensive back Jackson Byer, Berlin Brothersvalley senior quarterback Will Spochart, Berlin Brothersvalley senior placekicker Brady Glessner, Cambria Heights senior linebacker Ian Eckenrode, Chestnut Ridge junior wide receiver Matt Whysong, Richland senior defensive lineman Connor Rager, Windber senior defensive back Aaron Willis, Bedford senior defensive back Steven Ressler and Bedford junior Mercury Swaim.
Laurel: University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital Tuesday, 10 days after collapsing on the court during a game. “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family,” Johnstown’s family said in a statement, adding that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of his illness. Many coaches want to know if Johnson’s collapse had something to do with his positive COVID-19 test months earlier.
Barb: Authorities say a Maryland police officer was punched in the face twice by a man while he was in line at a fast-food restaurant in Rockwood. The Montgomery County Police Department said the officer was waiting in line to order a meal when his assailant came into the restaurant, walked up to the officer and punched him in the face twice without provocation. Nyziere London, 21, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Laurel: AT&T has upgraded its cellular tower in Richland Township, which will ensure first responders using their FirstNet service will be able to communicate and send important information when emergencies take place. The move targets the areas of the routes 219 and 56 corridor, Elton Road and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. “These new sites will give our first responders, families and businesses in the area more access to the mobile broadband connections that are so important to public safety, teaching and learning, business, telemedicine and the overall vibrancy and competitiveness of the region and state,” said David Kerr, president of AT&T Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.