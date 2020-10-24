Laurel: Congratulations to Rockwood senior Vileska Gelpi, who shot a 74 to finish first at the PIAA Class AA Golf Championships in York. “I’m just ecstatic right now,” Gelpi said. “I’m really excited after four years of being here to finally win it all.” Gelpi is a two-time state runner-up and four-time state qualifier. Senior Megan Stevens, of Central Cambria, had a 97 and junior Alyssa Kush, of Westmont Hilltop, carded a 98. In the boys tournament, Matt Edwards, of Bedford, had an 81, good for a tie for 23rd, and Somerset High School’s Andrew Platt finished with an 84.
Barb: Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts Stephen Lukach Jr. has been sentenced to 27 months in prison on charges that he stole public money and then tried to hide his tracks by forging records, The Associated Press reports. Lukach stole about $40,000 in funds from various court accounts and used the money to make car payments and pay for meals, a family member’s credit card bill and other personal expenses, according to prosecutors. He then forged bank records in an attempt to conceal the thefts, prosecutors said. Lukach was elected to office in 1987 and resigned in 2014.
Barb: A Mexican wedding may have resulted in more than 100 people being infected with coronavirus, authorities say. About 300 people attended the Oct. 3 wedding of a soap opera actor and the daughter of a businessman in the northern Mexico border city of Mexicali, according to Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, the health secretary of Baja California state. There were apparently no masks or temperature checks at the event and that the organizers also did not have permission to hold an event of that size during the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. Nationwide, Mexico has recorded almost 1 million confirmed cases and about 86,300 deaths.
Laurel: Convenience store chain Sheetz, with headquarters in Altoona, says it plans to hire more than 3,000 employees companywide across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio. People magazine recently ranked Sheetz No. 11 on its list of “Companies that care” for its response to the COVID-19 crisis. “As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community,” said Stephanie D’Oliveira, senior vice president of human resources for Sheetz. “We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times. In addition, we also want to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Barb: The Phi Kappa Psi fraternity chapter at Louisiana State University has been suspended and a prosecutor said that police are investigating a possible case of illegal hazing that led to a hospitalization. District Attorney Hillar Moore said officials are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine whether the circumstances meet the criminal definition of hazing.
Laurel: Three Cambria County businesswomen were recently named to positions with statewide redevelopment organizations. Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar was appointed second vice president of the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, which represents more than 700 authorities that cover a range of services from wastewater treatment to parking; Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates and a member of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority board, has been named to a position on the PMAA Board of Directors as a regional director for municipal authorities in Cambria, Bedford, Somerset, Blair, Clearfield, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana and Juniata counties; and Renee Daly, Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County executive director, was appointed to the Pennsylvania Association of Housing & Redevelopment Agencies board of directors, which provides products and services for the housing and community development industries. “Having Greater Johnstown and Cambria County represented at the state level within these associations is exceedingly important, and to have three local businesswomen receive these appointments is unprecedented,” Komar said.
