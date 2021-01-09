Laurel: Congratulations to Taylor Spirito, who became the first female play-by-play broadcaster in the Johnstown Tomahawks’ nine-year history when she called their exhibition game against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team at 1st Summit Arena on Monday. A senior at Pittsburgh’s Point Park University, Spirito filled in for broadcaster Rick Hull, who was sidelined by COVID-19. It was the first hockey broadcast for Spirito, a broadcast reporting major from Erie. “After a few minutes, I was able to take what I’ve seen from watching hockey broadcasts myself and apply it,” she said.
Barb: To Steven Brandenburg, 46, a pharmacist for Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, Wisconsin, who is accused of spoiling 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people against COVID-19. According to court documents, Brandenburg told police he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA. “He’d formed this belief they were unsafe,” Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said, added that Brandenburg was upset because he and his wife are divorcing. A coworker said Brandenburg had taken a gun to work twice.
Laurel: Indiana University of Pennsylvania will receive up to $30,000 in “It’s On Us” state grants to combat sexual assault on campus, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office reported. The money will be used to expand the Green Dot bystander intervention curriculum, which gives community members the tools to recognize and respond to high-risk situations. IUP efforts will focus on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex and asexual and/or ally (LGBTQIA) community to improve awareness and build on prevention work. IUP will use the funding to expand anonymous reporting awareness, post all gender restroom signs in buildings on campus and hold training events and continue social media outreach. IUP is one of 37 institutions that will receive the grants.
Laurel: The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, John P. Murtha Foundation, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Vision Together 2025 have set up the John P. Murtha Foundation Public Service Fellows for students interested in community engagement and equity, journalism, political science, urban planning, government or current events. Four UPJ students will be selected for seven-week summer fellowships with Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit working to improve Johnstown’s economy, leadership, culture and quality of life. “I think it’s a way for us to continue to keep Congressman Murtha’s vision and his legacy in front of people,” said Murtha Foundation Vice Chairman Ed Sheehan Jr., a Vision Together 2025 board member.
Barb: A man faces federal charges, accused of throwing an explosive device from a moving vehicle into a parked SUV in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Charles Baker, 33, is charged with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of a destructive device. Prosecutors said he was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, the device, stemming from prior burglary, trespass and drug convictions, The Associated Press reported. An unnamed man told authorities that Baker had asked him for a ride, but as they were driving he pulled out some kind of device, lit it with a lighter and threw it out the window.
