Laurel: Hats off to Greater Johnstown High School senior Caroline Gress, who was awarded a full scholarship to Tufts University in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, where she will study chemical engineering. The scholarship will cover nearly $79,000 per year. There were about 50,000 students who applied for scholarships through QuestBridge, with 4,500 finalists and about 1,000 being matched with colleges.
Laurel: We wish good luck to Johnstown and Windber, as both municipalities submitted entries into HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” contest. The winning community will have its makeover recorded and broadcast as a six-part series in 2021. Johnstown’s entry was created by Melissa Radovanic, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership; Kecia Bal, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies; Amy Bradley, Cambria Regional Chamber; Lisa Rager, Visit Johnstown; John Dubnansky, city of Johnstown; Rob McCombie, Conemaugh Valley Conservancy; Brad Clemenson, Lift Johnstown; Ryan Kieta, Vision 2025; and Mike Grandinetti, Johnstown Redevelopment Authority. Windber’s was submitted by borough Manager Jim Furmanchik and fellow Windber Area Economic Development Committee member Heather Grillo.
Barb: The president of Jackson State University in Mississippi has resigned after being among the more than a dozen people arrested in a prostitution sting. William Bynum Jr., 57, was charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.
Barb: Authorities say a Florida man looking for an auto parts store instead got directions to jail after being arrested on DUI and cocaine possession charges. Juan Zamora, 63, was driving near Ocala when he flashed his headlights at a deputy’s squad car, according to an arrest report. Deputy Calvan Batts pulled over and Zamora asked him for directions to the auto parts store. Batts wrote that he found a small bag with a powdery substance in Zamora’s shirt pocket that field-tested for cocaine. Zamora also registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.137 and 0.136 on a breath test, higher than the 0.8 that is considered to be legally impaired in Florida.
Laurel: Congratulations to Chestnut Ridge, which captured its third straight third-place medal at the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships. This is the fifth time since 2013 that the Lions have medaled in the tournament.
Barb: Federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $20,000 to help solve the case to two dolphins that were found dead with bullet wounds in Florida. Officials say one dolphin was found dead in waters off Naples with bullet or stab wounds – or possibly both. Another dolphin was found with a bullet in its side along Pensacola Beach.
Laurel: Cambria Heights High School running back Tyler Trybus and Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jake Ansell received the annual Point Stadium Award for performances during 2019 at the stadium. Trybus won the fall award for his effort in the Highlanders’ victory over Bishop McCort Catholic on Sept. 13, when he carried 35 times for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also had four tackles and was involved in a sack, and punted once for 43 yards. Ansell earned the spring/summer award for his outing against the Philadelphia Bandits in the 75th annual AAABA Tournament. The righty pitched six strong innings in a 5-2 win that put the Johnstown team in the championship game. He struck out six and walked two. Richland High School’s Trevor Tustin and Martella’s Pharmacy’s Omar Ward each earned Play of the Year honors. Tustin returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown in a win over Bishop McCort Catholic on Aug. 23. Ward received his award for delivering a dramatic pinch hit, two-run single in the AAABA Tournament against Zanesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.