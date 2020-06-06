Laurel: Justice Giordano, 17, a junior at Portage Area High School, has been chosen by the Pennsylvania chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions (PA SADD) to serve as a spokesperson and ambassador for the organization in the upcoming year. “It’s such an honor because of the small town that I’m in and the impact I want to make is so big,” she said. “To get this opportunity will give me so much more ease to do what I want to accomplish.” Giordano will lead PA SADD’s Student Leadership Council, act as a spokesperson for PA SADD at conferences and in the media, and advise the organization on its campaigns, projects and trainings.
Laurel: Although the AAABA Tournament in August was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Johns-town Collegiate Baseball League will play a full 28-game schedule, league Commissioner Don Stanton announced. The first games will be a doubleheader June 17 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Stanton said the league will follow guidelines associated with COVID-19. The schedule will conclude with a championship series set to end on Aug. 9.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown’s school board recently hired Samantha Williams as the business manager for the district. Williams replaces Eric Kocsis, who resigned after three years in the position. She comes to Greater Johnstown from Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers, where she served as the controller. Superintendent Amy Arcurio said: “I am very appreciative of the work (Kocsis) did for us ... and know we can move forward utilizing many of his processes.”
Barb: Authorities in West Virginia say a woman and her husband faked her disappearance to keep her from having to go to prison. State police said Julie Wheeler was reported missing by her husband, Rodney Weaver, and 17-year-old son. They claimed that she had fallen from an overlook. After days of searching, authorities said they found her hiding in a closet in her home. Julie Wheeler is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to federal health care fraud.
Laurel: Concurrent Technologies Corp. announced that it has received $7.1 million in delivery orders during the first several weeks of the 2020 calendar year through a competitive contract issued by Maryland Procurement Office. The corporation said the contract is for an indefinite quantity of supply for cross domain solution technology through the year, with a ceiling of $112.5 million. Cross domain solutions is technology that assures the transfer of information from differing security domains. Approximately 40 employees currently support that work, with about half in Johnstown and the rest primarily in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.
Barb: The deputy mayor of Brewer, Maine, has resigned and is facing charges with filing a false report after saying someone hacked his Facebook account and made racist posts about the George Floyd killing. Police say an investigation revealed that the official, Thomas Morelli, made the comments. In a statement, Morelli said he is “ashamed of his comments and behavior” and acknowledged his participation in “Facebook trolling.”
Laurel: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, which has a location in Johnstown, has signed a contract with General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada for delivery of its latest generation Protector Remote Weapon Stations to the Canadian Army valued at about $50 million. Spokeswoman Katie Paulson said the corporation’s operations in Norway supply Canada, while Johnstown location supplies the U.S Department of Defense.
Laurel: UMF Medical in Richland Township recently drew praise from Gov. Tom Wolf for supplying hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolf said the company shifted its production of exam tables to “provide emergency beds for field hospitals all across the country.” Spokeswoman Stephanie Murray said the company “collaborated with our national distribution partners, end-user customers and local manufacturing partners to quickly develop beds that began to ship in March. We have shipped thousands. We were happy to be part of the solution to the COVID-19 crisis and also happy to continue providing family-sustaining jobs for our region.”
Barb: A Clemson assistant football coach has apologized for using a racial slur at a practice three years ago after the incident was revealed recently by a former player. Danny Pearman said he made a “grave mistake” when he repeated the slur to former tight end D.J. Greenlee. Former player Kanyon Tuttle posted about it on social media in response to the school’s post of head coach Dabo Swinney’s comments about the death of George Floyd. Pearman said he apologized to Greenlee after the practice and to other players the next day.
Laurel: Gershon Simon, a recent Greater Johnstown High School graduate, has written a poem that addresses racial tension and the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. “As an African American man, you understand that everybody’s not equal,” Simon said. “You get irritated. And the murder of George Floyd pushed it over the edge for me.” Simon plans to study criminal justice at Penn State Altoona, where he also will play basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.